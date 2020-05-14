All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

George Kittle Shows Off New Home Gym

Grant Cohn

Apparently, nothing stops George Kittle. Not a tackler. Not a pandemic. Nothing.

While the rest of us sit on the couch and wait for the world reopen, Kittle has constructed an impressive home gym in his garage. Albert Breer interviewed Kittle about it in a fascinating article for Sports Illustrated.

“I think the offseason, it’s an offseason, but it’s where you can excel and where you can pass guys,” Kittle said. “It’s something I always take super serious. So the fact that I can customize my own home gym, and all the other stuff, it’s definitely been really fun for me. It’s a new playroom.”

That quote sums up Kittle’s career perfectly. The former fifth-round pick constantly finds ways to outwork his competitors.

Here are my top-three takeaways from the article.

1. Kittle has good timing.

He bought all his home-gym equipment just a few days before it sold out. He had monitored the coronavirus pandemic closely in February, because he was supposed to take his family to Italy this June. So he beat his fellow NFL players to the punch. From what I’ve heard, lots of players throughout the league have had trouble buying weights, because they’re sold out everywhere. Meaning Kittle could come into next season in much better shape than everyone else.

What else is new?

2. Kittle lives in Nashville, not Santa Clara.

He spends his offseasons in a Nashville house with his family. During the season, he rents a place in Santa Clara. A common decision for most 49ers.

The Bay Area is the most expensive place to live in the country, and California has the highest state tax rates. So most players rent during the season, and purchase houses in different states. Of all the 49ers, I’m guessing only a handful live fulltime in the Bay Area.

3. Kittle works out on a farm with C.J. Beathard.

When Kittle finishes lifting in his garage, he meets with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard on a farm and runs routes and catches passes.

Hard to find farms in Santa Clara. Another perk of living out of state.

If Kittle wins the MVP next season, I’m sure every NFL player will buy a home gym and move next door to an empty patch of land.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the 49ers Got Worse this Offseason

The 49ers remain elite, but they weakened their roster this offseason.

Grant Cohn

by

mrmjmiller

The 49ers Should Sign Markus Golden... Now!

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers should sign Markus Golden.

Nick_Newman

Jimmie Ward's Strengths and Weaknesses

The best and the worst of 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward at this stage of his career.

Grant Cohn

49ers Must Continue to Utilize Kyle Juszczyk as a Receiver

The 49ers have added young wide receivers, but can't forget to pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

How 49ers FS Jimmie Ward can Improve in 2020

49ers free safety Jimmie Ward had the best season of his career in 2019. Next season could be even better.

Grant Cohn

Deebo Samuel Gives a Sneak Peak of the 49ers 2020 Offense

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel previewed the changes the 49ers could make on offense in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Five Reasons the 49ers are Elite

The 49ers' formula for success might not work for every team, but it works for them.

Grant Cohn

by

Sscl

Is it Time for the 49ers to Change Their Uniforms?

Should the 49ers change their uniforms to the all-white 1994 versions?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

How the 49ers Offense will Evolve in 2020

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was one-step ahead of the NFL 2019. Here's how he'll stay one step ahead in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

The 49ers Can't Count on Jerick McKinnon

The 49ers want to believe in running back Jerick McKinnon, but should not count on him.

Grant Cohn

by

MrTeebs