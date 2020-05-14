George Kittle Shows Off New Home Gym

Apparently, nothing stops George Kittle. Not a tackler. Not a pandemic. Nothing.

While the rest of us sit on the couch and wait for the world reopen, Kittle has constructed an impressive home gym in his garage. Albert Breer interviewed Kittle about it in a fascinating article for Sports Illustrated.

“I think the offseason, it’s an offseason, but it’s where you can excel and where you can pass guys,” Kittle said. “It’s something I always take super serious. So the fact that I can customize my own home gym, and all the other stuff, it’s definitely been really fun for me. It’s a new playroom.”

That quote sums up Kittle’s career perfectly. The former fifth-round pick constantly finds ways to outwork his competitors.

Here are my top-three takeaways from the article.

1. Kittle has good timing.

He bought all his home-gym equipment just a few days before it sold out. He had monitored the coronavirus pandemic closely in February, because he was supposed to take his family to Italy this June. So he beat his fellow NFL players to the punch. From what I’ve heard, lots of players throughout the league have had trouble buying weights, because they’re sold out everywhere. Meaning Kittle could come into next season in much better shape than everyone else.

What else is new?

2. Kittle lives in Nashville, not Santa Clara.

He spends his offseasons in a Nashville house with his family. During the season, he rents a place in Santa Clara. A common decision for most 49ers.

The Bay Area is the most expensive place to live in the country, and California has the highest state tax rates. So most players rent during the season, and purchase houses in different states. Of all the 49ers, I’m guessing only a handful live fulltime in the Bay Area.

3. Kittle works out on a farm with C.J. Beathard.

When Kittle finishes lifting in his garage, he meets with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard on a farm and runs routes and catches passes.

Hard to find farms in Santa Clara. Another perk of living out of state.

If Kittle wins the MVP next season, I’m sure every NFL player will buy a home gym and move next door to an empty patch of land.