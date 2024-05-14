49ers to Open the Season vs. New York Jets on Monday Night Football
What an interesting way to start the season.
The 49ers will open at home on Monday Night Football against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last season, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon on the fourth play from scrimmage of the Jets' season opener on Monday Night Football. He has not played since that game, and he's 40. So he's not exactly in his prime. And the 49ers beat him any number of times when he was younger on the Packers.
But the Jets aren't the Packers. The Packers with Rodgers always were a soft team. The Jets are not soft. They had the no. 3 defense in the NFL last season and still managed to win 7 games without Rodgers, which is impressive considering their backup quarterbacks were Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian.
It will be interesting to see how the 49ers defense handles Rodgers and the Jets weapons such as wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Malachi Corley plus running back Breece Hall.
But the biggest test for the 49ers will be how their offense handles the Jets defense. Because their head coach is Robert Saleh, who used to be the 49ers defensive coordinator and is one of the best defensive coaches in football. He saw what gave the 49ers problems last season when they faced good AFC defenses. It will be fascinating to see which weaknesses in the 49ers offense he chooses to attack and how the 49ers counteract his game plan.
Bring on the regular season.