49ers Veterans Explain How Trey Lance Has Improved Since His Rookie Season

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance drew rave reviews during the first week of 49ers OTAs. Here's what veterans George Kittle and Jimmie Ward said about his growth.

ME: Do you see the difference between Year 2 Trey and Year 1 Trey?

KITTLE: "Yeah. I would say so. Even if it's just from his routine every day to how he holds himself, his confidence is a lot higher, too. As an NFL player, you have to have confidence to be able to do anything. If you lack confidence, that's when you drop a football, everything snowballs, you throw an interception and next thing you know it's an incomplete pass, you mess up a play call. And Trey has done a good job where if he doesn't like a pass, the next one he's still going to come out firing. You have to appreciate that. But I do think he has gotten better from where he was at the end of last year."

J. WARD: "He's more comfortable. Coming into OTAs getting to start Day 1, obviously he's still going to make mistakes. I'm nine years in the league and I'm still making mistakes. It's just about experience with him. The more plays he gets, the more defenses he gets to go against -- and we're one of the best defenses in the league. We have to prove that again, but previously we were one of the best defenses the past few years. We're going to make him better. And he's also going to make us better."

