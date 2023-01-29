49ers vs. Eagles: Four Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner

A trip to the Super Bowl is right on the doorstep of the San Francisco 49ers.They are once again so close from reaching glory just as they were last year.

However, the challenge now is far greater than before. Going on the road to the east coast to play the Philadelphia Eagles who field a loaded roster is going to demand the best out of the 49ers with no room for error. Plenty of matchups will have strong influence throughout the NFC championship game, but there are some that weigh heavier than others.

Here are the four matchups that will dictate the winner to advance to the Super Bowl between the Eagles and the 49ers.

The coordinator battle

Much of this game will be dictated by the chess match between the 49ers and Eagles coordinators. Kyle Shanahan on offense versus Jonathan Gannon defense. DeMeco Ryans on defense versus Shane Steichen on offense. Which of these coaches will overcome the other? The 49ers definitely have the advantage on this, but they still need to call the right game plan for their players to execute at a consistently high-level. One mishap is enough to swing the tide.

Against the Cowboys, it was Ryans who won the coordinator battle against Kellen Moore, while Shanahan was bottled up for most of the game against Dan Quinn until the fourth-quarter. But Gannon isn't Quinn. He's a notch or so below Quinn. Now, he is by means no slouch as he should give Shanahan a run for his money for at least a stretch of the game. Still, the nod should go to Shanahan and Ryans overall. It is just a matter of if they plan and call plays like it, which is always easier said than done.

49ers secondary against Eagles receivers

As elite of a defense that the 49ers have, they can be had against elite receivers vertically. Well, the Eagles provide the best receiving duo that the 49ers have faced all year long. A.J. Brown is an All Pro, while Devonta Smith is a complete baller. Both can excel in the short, intermediate, and deep routes, so the 49ers have to be on point with their coverage. It is one thing to let Brown go off, which I expect since the 49ers have allowed an offense's top receiver go off on them in the last few games, it is another to let Smith be great.

This will not be an easy task. Not to mention that there is tight end Dallas Goedert who is an impact player, then there is the mobility of Jalen Hurts who can turn a play into backyard football. By far, this is the game where the 49ers defense will need to be nearly perfect and challenged more than ever since facing the Chiefs. They have the talent to limit the Eagles' receivers, but it'll come down to how consistent they are, allowing the deep gashing plays to occur and third-down defense.

Eagles defensive line against 49ers offensive line

There probably isn't a better position group in football than the Eagles defensive line. All Pro and Pro Bowl talent fills the group from top-to-bottom. It is almost like a fantasy football team. The offensive line of the 49ers will have their work cut out for them. Luckily, they were battle tested a week ago against a similar dominant defensive line in the Cowboys. It wasn't a great performance from the group against Dallas as Brock Purdy was pressured on nearly half of his drop backs.

Still, it was sufficient enough to get the passing attack to make several impactful plays to turn the game in their favor. Surviving another game where he is pressured half the time might force Purdy into a mistake. The 49ers offensive line has to keep him cleaner than they did last week. They easily have the toughest challenge of any matchup on the 49ers, but it needs to be done if they want the offense to find efficiency. Otherwise, if they let the Eagles front dictate the game, it will be over sooner rather than later.

Jalen Hurts versus 49ers linebackers

Defending mobile quarterbacks is never easy, especially for the 49ers defense. But this season has been different. Justin Fields in Week 1 didn't damage them too greatly, Patrick Mahomes didn't hurt them much, and Dak Prescott only had a couple of runs that stung them. But Jalen Hurts is a different beast. He has accounted for double-digit running touchdowns this year and has a knack for running with the football. Whether he is looking to throw or just to tuck it and run, this could unravel the Niners defense. It all falls on Ryans and the linebackers to ensure Hurts doesn't dominate the game with his legs.

Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Azeez Al-Shaair easily have the speed to limit gains by Hurts. Even Talanoa Hufanga can be tasked with this when he is dropped into the box. I would anticipate that Hurts doesn't find much effectiveness when he is a runner. It is when he scrambles and looks to throw that is the scariest. Will the 49ers use a spy on him? Or do they blitz him? A combination of both surely to keep the Eagles guessing, but I think a hovering spy is most beneficial. Whatever gets the job done so long as Hurts doesn't influence the game heavily with his mobility.