49ers vs. Packers Preseason Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

2:52 Preseason games are tricky to cover and evaluate, because they're not really games -- they're exhibitions. The teams don't gameplan to attack each other's weaknesses. The coaches don't call play to gain yards or score points. Winning and losing is irrelevant.

The purpose of the preseason is to evaluate individual players. Each team will call certain plays featuring specific players just to evaluate how that player performs.

If this were a real game, the 49ers would feature their best players on offense as much as possible -- George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk and Elijah Mitchell. But the 49ers already know how good those players are. There's nothing more to learn about them in a preseason game.

So instead of featuring those players tonight, we might see the 49ers feature guys they need to learn more about. Guys such as Trey Sermon, a running back who was a third-round pick that hardly played last season as a rookie. Or Ray-Ray McCloud, a wide receiver they signed this offseason who has caught just five passes from Trey Lance in training camp. Or Danny Gray, a rookie third-round pick who could earn a role in the offense right away as the designated deep threat. Or Ty Davis-Price, an explosive rookie running back who could take Deebo Samuel's carries. You get the picture.