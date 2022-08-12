Skip to main content

49ers vs. Packers Preseason Live Blog

Exhibition games are tricky.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

2:52 Preseason games are tricky to cover and evaluate, because they're not really games -- they're exhibitions. The teams don't gameplan to attack each other's weaknesses. The coaches don't call play to gain yards or score points. Winning and losing is irrelevant.

The purpose of the preseason is to evaluate individual players. Each team will call certain plays featuring specific players just to evaluate how that player performs.

If this were a real game, the 49ers would feature their best players on offense as much as possible -- George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk and Elijah Mitchell. But the 49ers already know how good those players are. There's nothing more to learn about them in a preseason game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So instead of featuring those players tonight, we might see the 49ers feature guys they need to learn more about. Guys such as Trey Sermon, a running back who was a third-round pick that hardly played last season as a rookie. Or Ray-Ray McCloud, a wide receiver they signed this offseason who has caught just five passes from Trey Lance in training camp. Or Danny Gray, a rookie third-round pick who could earn a role in the offense right away as the designated deep threat. Or Ty Davis-Price, an explosive rookie running back who could take Deebo Samuel's carries. You get the picture.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_17035873
News

Why Daniel Brunskill Could Be Relegated to a Backup

By Jose Luis Sanchez III6 hours ago
USATSI_18770724
News

Five 49ers who Need a Strong Performance Against the Packers

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIAug 11, 2022 4:11 PM EDT
USATSI_16649972
News

Javon Kinlaw is the Key to Taking the 49ers Defense to the Next Level

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIAug 10, 2022 10:01 PM EDT
My Post-1 (6)
News

The Good and Not So Good from Day 12 of Training Camp: The Trey Lance Rollercoaster Continues

By Grant CohnAug 10, 2022 5:31 PM EDT
My Post-1 (1)
News

The Good and Not So Good from Day 11 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance Has his Best Day Yet

By Grant CohnAug 9, 2022 4:33 PM EDT
My Post-1 (14)
News

Trey Lance and Some Offensive Starters to get Playing Time in Preseason

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIAug 9, 2022 1:13 PM EDT
My Post-1 (3)
News

Top 5 Things to Watch in the 49ers' Preseason Game vs. the Packers

By Jackson MeyerAug 8, 2022 8:15 PM EDT
USATSI_18770732
News

Kyle Shanahan is Impressed With how Danny Gray Responds to Tough Coaching

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIAug 8, 2022 8:01 PM EDT