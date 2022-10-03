49ers vs. Rams Monday Night Week 4 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' crucial Week 4 Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

3:40 This game should be a defensive battle featuring two of the best defensive players in the NFL -- Nick Bosa and Aaron Donald. So which player makes a bigger impact? I say Donald, because his team can align him anywhere on its defensive front against any offensive lineman and hunt mismatches, whereas Bosa only plays on the edges where offenses can chip him and double team and even push him farther away from the quarterback by stretching the face of the formation with extra tight ends along the line of scrimmage. Additionally, offenses can run directly at Bosa and force him to take on a bigger, more physical offensive tackle, while the only successful ways to run at Donald require double teaming him.

3:47 The 49ers have called up Tevin Coleman and Malik Turner from the practice squad from tonight's game. Heaven help me if Coleman gets carries and Jordan Mason doesn't.

3:48 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

Javon Kinlaw (knee)

Danny Gray

Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

Trent Williams (ankle)

Ty Davis-Price (ankle)

Tyler Kroft (knee)

Nick Zakelj (not injured)

3:49 The good news: Arik Armstead is healthy after missing last week's game with plantar fasciitis. The bad news: Javon Kinlaw is out with a knee injury after having ACL reconstruction this offseason. Sounds like he has had yet another setback.

4:03 Random thoughts:

1. How will the interior of the 49ers offensive line hold up against Aaron Donald? Laken Tomlinson usually held his own against him, but Tomlinson is gone.

2. Can either Deommodore Lenoir or Samuel Womack cover Cooper Kupp out of the slot?

3. Will the defense get flagged for late hits like it did Week 1 against Justin Fields? Because you know the referees will protect Matthew Stafford like Fort Knox on primetime.

4. No special teams fumbles. I'm looking at you, Ray-Ray McCloud.

5. Will Kyle Shanahan remain creative all game, or will his good ideas run out when his script ends?

6. Will Jimmy Garoppolo throw the ball away and/or throw it deep, or will he force short passes over the middle to boost his completion percentage?