49ers vs. Seahawks: Game Preview and Prediction

Heading into Week 2 with a loss is not what anyone expected from the 49ers.

An easy matchup with the Bears to open the season was supposed to be a layup win for them. Unfortunately, they weren’t locked in enough to refrain from committing costly mistakes throughout the game. That loss should make the 49ers irritated and locked in for Sunday’s division matchup with the Seahawks.

Seattle is coming off an electric win over the Broncos in Russell Wilson’s homecoming. They have momentum right now and can present a problem to the 49ers. But I’m not banking on that at all. The 49ers should beat the Seahawks with mild difficulty. Much like last week, this should be a two-score win so long as they do not become their own worst enemy again. The Seahawks may seem like they have momentum, but it’s a mirage. For starters, they treated that game against the Broncos like a playoff game. Preparing for weeks in advance of that team and getting up to be motivated for it is so easy for them with Wilson returning after wanting out. With the bright lights of Monday night, it is not that shocking that Seattle brought their best against Denver all things considered.

What gets lost upon that win is the Broncos needed to commit a flurry of penalties and turnovers to keep the Seahawks in the game. Not to mention it took a career game from Geno Smith, which is not happening again. What the Broncos did against Seattle is exactly what the 49ers did against the Bears. They defeated themselves by giving the opposition a buffet of chances. So unless the 49ers are going to replicate their performance against the Bears, then there is no way they lose this game.

One team is coming off a hard fought win where they’re feeling on top of the world, while the other team was embarrassed and will/should be angry going into Week 2. This game should be a lock win for the 49ers. If it isn’t, then there needs to be some serious reevaluation of this team. Under no circumstance must they lose to two significantly lesser opponents, especially if they have playoff aspirations. I expect it to be much tighter and clean from the Niners defense. And I expect Trey Lance to tally up a couple of touchdowns to quell all of the pitchfork naysayers coming after him.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Seahawks 17, 49ers 27