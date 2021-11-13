5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' MNF Matchup with the Rams

Both teams look to rebound on Monday Night Football in Santa Clara.

The San Francisco 49ers (3-5) are coming off arguably their worst defeat under head coach Kyle Shanahan, falling to the Arizona Cardinals (8-1), despite the benefit of facing a backup quarterback.

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) had an up-and-down week. They lost to the Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans, signed Odell Beckham Jr. and then lost the underrated receiver Robert Woods (ACL) in practice.

Here are five Players to Watch in the 49ers’ do-or-die prime-time matchup with the Rams:

Van Jefferson, Wide Receiver, #12 — Los Angeles Rams

The broadcast will be focused on the NFL’s leading receiver Cooper Kupp, the signing of Beckham and the sudden loss of Woods. Yet, the Rams’ speedster should not be overlooked.

Van Jefferson has 27 catches on 46 targets for 433 yards, 21 first downs, and three touchdowns. He would be second on the 49ers with those numbers.

San Francisco has an extremely banged up secondary.

Cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley (neck) and Josh Norman (ribs) were limited participants in practice, while backup Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) has been a DNP.

As for safety, Jaquiski Tartt (knee) is still on IR, Jimmie Ward (quad) was a limited participant after missing last week, and backup Tavon Wilson (foot) was also a DNP on Thursday and Friday.

Given the 49ers’ lack of urgency to bring in safety help, Ward will likely return to the lineup alongside rookie Talanoa Hufanga.

Expect Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford to test Ward’s quad, and the inexperienced Hufanga’s eye discipline, with deep shots, especially to Jefferson.

Greg Gaines, Defensive Tackle, #91 — Los Angeles Rams

The right side of the 49ers’ offensive line is out of sorts just in time to face the best defensive line in football.

Daniel Brunskill has underwhelmed at right guard, and questions of rookie Aaron Banks assuming his role have become more prevalent.

In addition to having to block game-wrecker Aaron Donald, Brunskill will draw two underrated linemen in Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines.

Gaines has a half sack in two straight games and played a season-high 57 snaps last week against Tennessee. He has an impressive 78.4 PFF rating.

The 49ers should run the ball, and ideally not toward Donald. They also must dedicate extra blocking attention to Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

This frees up Gaines and Joseph-Day to plug gaps and make plays, which would force Shanahan to abandon the run and put the 49ers in a tough situation — needing Jimmy Garoppolo to throw while Donald, Miller and Floyd rush.

K’Waun Williams, Nickel, #24 — San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel is second in the NFL with 882 receiving yards. The 49ers face the NFL’s leading receiver on Monday.

Nickel K’Waun Williams will draw Kupp most often as 54.5% of the receiver’s snaps come in the slot (per PlayerProfiler.com).

Kupp has been Stafford’s favorite target this season with 33.8% of the quarterback’s completions and 34.3% of his passing first downs going to Kupp.

Where the duo excels is the red zone. Kupp has 14 catches on 21 targets for 128 yards and nine touchdowns in the red zone.

Kupp will get his targets. He’s had fewer than 10 once this season, and that was in a blowout victory against Houston (he still had nine). Williams will have his hands full.

Jaylon Moore/Tom Compton, Right Tackle, #76/66 — San Francisco 49ers

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey had a season-ending quad tear. Veteran Tom Compton took over last week, did not impress and has now missed this week of practice (personal matter).

This thrusts rookie Jaylon Moore into the starting right tackle role a few weeks after impressing at left tackle.

Letting Donald, Floyd and Miller rush on an underperforming veteran, or a rookie making his first start at a position, does not inspire much confidence. But Moore was solid at left tackle, and another good performance is not out of the question.

Shanahan needs to put his right side in favorable situations by using outside runs and shovels similarly to how he did last season to tire out the Rams’ defensive line. He must have his linemen attack as run blockers rather than waiting back on their heels in pass protection.

Elijah Mitchell, Running Back, #25 — San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers cannot go blow-for-blow with the high-powered offense Stafford has allowed McVay to unleash. Not only can the 49ers' offense not keep up, but their defense is undermanned and needs help.

The best way to neutralize the Rams’ offense is for the 49ers’ offense to run and keep the ball out of Stafford’s hands.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (ribs) was limited again this week, but he should be good to go. San Francisco needs him and Jeff Wilson Jr., especially with third-down back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) being a DNP.

As long as Garoppolo is the starting quarterback, the 49ers must run the ball. He’s at his best when San Francisco has established the play action.

Factor in that three of the NFL’s best pass-rushers are on the other side, as well as the best corner in the NFL, and it’s an easy decision.

Running the ball is not cool anymore, but it will get the job done. Mitchell must have at least 18 touches in this game if San Francisco is to win.

