5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Sunday Home Game vs Atlanta

The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) bounced back to above .500 with an overtime win in Cincinnati last week. They’ll try to create some room in the NFC playoff race, hosting the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at 1:05 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.

Here are five players to watch in the penultimate home game of 2021:

Kaleb McGary, Right Tackle, #76 — Atlanta Falcons

Until further notice, every team the 49ers face will have their right tackle on watch.

Atlanta right tackle Kaleb McGary (63.9 PFF grade) has allowed four sacks. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa is coming off a two-sack showing in his return to Ohio.

Overall, Bosa has 42 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 18 tackles-for-loss, 28 QB hits, 15 hurries, 14 knockdowns and 43 pressures.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan is one of the least mobile quarterbacks in the NFL. Yet, the Falcons are 20th in sacks allowed.

Bosa and the 49ers’ pass rush were getting to Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, forcing some perplexing safe running plays toward the end of that game.

The 49ers need their pass rush to get to Ryan quickly to aid the thin secondary from any gashing plays.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Safety, #32 — Atlanta Falcons

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins might only have two starts this season, but he’s played more than 30 snaps in five of his past seven games.

Hawkins started last week alongside veteran safeties Duron Harmon and Erik Harris, playing all 64 defensive snaps. Harris (chest) is out, setting up the second-year Cal product to make his fifth NFL start.

Other than top-corner A.J. Terrell (60.8), Hawkins (70.4) is the only starting Atlanta defensive back with a pass-rating allowed under 90. Only 46.7% of the passes toward Hawkins have been completed, with two being intercepted.

He’ll likely see a lot of tight end George Kittle in pass coverage. The unleashed All-Pro tight end has carried the 49ers’ air-attack in recent weeks.

Atlanta does not give up a lot of yards to opposing tight ends, ranking 20th with 47.77 yards allowed.

Yes, they have surrendered seven touchdowns to tight ends, which is tied for seventh most, but five were against the Buccaneers, four from end zone monster Rob Gronkowksi.

If Hawkins can prevent Kittle from taking over the game, or take advantage of any interceptable passes from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, both of which Cincinnati struggled with last week, Atlanta would have a chance at the upset.

K’Waun Williams, Nickel, #24 — San Francisco 49ers

Bengals slot receiver Tyler Boyd is utilized as a chain-mover, while their big-play threats wreak havoc on the outside. Atlanta’s offense is much different.

Per PlayerProfiler.com, receiver Russell Gage lines up in the slot for 40.7% of snaps, while tight end Kyle Pitts spends 34.6% of his snaps in the slot.

Since returning from injury Week 9, Gage has become Ryan’s new favorite target, averaging 7.3 targets, 5.5 receptions and 61.5 yards over his last six games.

The “tight end” Pitts is a mismatch nightmare for any defender. He’s 6’6 and runs a 4.44 40-yard dash. Since Week 5, Pitts is averaging 6.9 targets, 4.3 receptions and 64.6 yards with 35 of his 54 total catches going for first downs.

San Francisco slot corner K’Waun Williams will draw both in coverage. Williams is coming off a solid game in which he made seven tackles, one being a sack, and allowed just 21 receiving yards according to Pro Football Reference.

Marcell Harris, Linebacker, #36 — San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco is likely without linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow) and for sure down Dre Greenlaw (groin).

This leaves two college safeties, Marcell Harris and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, as the depth next to All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

Harris is the likely starter in Al-Shaair’s absence. He played 22 defensive snaps at Cincinnati and looks much better suited as a linebacker than safety.

He’ll have a few key responsibilities on Sunday, none bigger than stopping running back Cordarrelle Patterson on quick passes.

The former special teams All Star has really excelled in Arthur Smith’s offense. He has 1,066 total yards, 50 first downs and 10 touchdowns on the season.

A lot of Patterson’s damage through the air comes on screens and quick throws toward the sideline to get the playmaker in space. Harris will have to make a few open-field tackles that, if he misses, could lead to huge gains.

Another aspect to watch in Harris’ game is how he defends the middle of the field.

Ryan is above average toward the sidelines and deep middle according to Next Gen Stats, but where he does have a weakness is 10-20 yards in the middle of the field, where his passer rating is 33.7 points lower than league average.

Daniel Brunskill, Right Guard, #60 — San Francisco 49ers

Similarly to how McGary is important for how he handles Bosa, San Francisco right guard Daniel Brunskill must neutralize Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett if the 49ers want to move the ball with running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on Sunday.

Despite the low numbers this season, Jarrett (70.9 PFF grade) is a strong interior presence.

Brunskill has had some good and some bad performances, but usually elevates his game against better competition (see Aaron Donald).

Wilson is likely to split carries with offensive weapon Deebo Samuel in the backfield. The between-the-tackles runner had 13 carries last week for 56 yards, mostly rushing behind Brunskill.

The 49ers need Brunskill and former Atlanta center Alex Mack to neutralize Jarrett and free-up Wilson for more successful first and second down runs, to limit the chances of any drive-killing interceptions on third-and-long.

