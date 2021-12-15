Analyzing Jimmy Garoppolo's Biggest Mistakes Against Cincinnati

Here are all the plays Garoppolo left on the field.

Jimmy Garoppolo won the game and was clutch at the end, and that's what we remember.

But he didn't play particularly well before that final drive, and was one of the main reasons the 49ers didn't put the Bengals away early despite the Bengals fumbling all over the place in the first half. That's why ESPN gave him a QBR of just 39.4 for the game (50 is average).

1. 9:25 1st Quarter, 3rd and 5 at SF 37.

Garoppolo floats a pass across the field to the sideline and nearly get intercepted by Chidobe Awuzie, who gets both hands on the ball but drops it.

2. 7:49 1st Quarter, 3rd and 4 at CIN 17.

The Bengals blitz, and Garoppolo hesitates instead of throwing immediately to his hot receiver, Deebo Samuel, who's open right in front of him running a crossing route. Instead, Garoppolo holds the ball too long, which causes Trent Williams to commit a holding penalty.

3. 1:16 2nd Quarter, 3rd and 15 at SF 21.

Travis Benjamin is open deep for a touchdown but Garoppolo doesn't have enough arm strength to make the throw, so Benjamin has to stop and wait for the ball, and it gets knocked away.

4. 0:30 2nd Quarter, 3rd and 7 at CIN 28.

Garoppolo stares down George Kittle and doesn't see Deebo Samuel running wide open into the end zone. Then Garoppolo feels pressure and throws the ball away.

5. 7:55 3rd Quarter, 3rd and Goal at the CIN 6.

Garoppolo doesn't throw to a wide open Kyle Juszczyk at the goal line. Instead, Garoppolo scrambles to his right and throws back across his body to Juszczyk, who's covered at this point, and the pass is incomplete.

6. 14:15 4th Quarter, 1st and 10 at SF 47.

Brandon Aiyuk is open running deep crossing route and Garoppolo attempts to throw him the ball, but drops it first and has to fall on it. This kills the drive.

7. 7:36 4th Quarter, 2nd and 9 at SF 40.

Deebo Samuel runs a post route and is open for a touchdown, but Garoppolo doesn't see him. Instead Garoppolo stares down Kittle, who's double covered, and fires an incomplete pass over his head.

8. 2:58 4th Quarter, 3rd and 10 at SF 29.

Garoppolo checks down to Kittle instead of throwing to Samuel, who's open farther downfield. Samuel would have picked up the first down. Kittle gained only eight yards, and the 49ers had to punt.

9. 0:24 4th Quarter, 2nd and 10 at CIN 48.

Garoppolo nearly throws a game-losing pick six to Bengals safety Jesse Bates, but he drops the ball.

Watch the full breakdown below.