Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Backfield

RB #1) Frank Gore (2005-2014)

Background: Frank Gore was drafted by the 49ers in the 3rd round of the 2005 NFL draft. In his first year as a starter (2006), Gore set the 49ers single-season rushing record with 1,695 yards.

Gore is the 49ers all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards, and his 64 rushing touchdowns rank second to Joe “the Jet” Perry (68).

This past decade, Gore led or tied for first in every rushing statistical category in both regular and postseason play.

Decade Total Stat Line (75 games / 74 starts):

1,274 rush attempts - 5,512 yards - 4.33 yards per carry - 32 touchdowns

118 receptions - 1,052 yards - 8.92 yards per catch - 4 touchdowns

Decade Season Averages:

255 rush attempts - 1,102 yards - 6.5 touchdowns

23.5 receptions - 210 yards - .8 touchdowns

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games / 8 starts) :

140 rush attempts - 646 yards - 5 touchdowns

18 receptions - 167 yards - 0 touchdown

Awards:

NFL Hall of Fame All-Decade Team (2010-2019)

Pro Bowl (3): 2011-2013

Len Eshmont Award (team inspiration/courage): 2014

Garry Niver Award (media): 2012 and 2014

Bill Walsh Award (team MVP): 2010

Signature Moment: Being named to the 2010’s All-Decade Team

RB #2) Raheem Mostert (2016-Present)

Background: Raheem Mostert was signed to the 49ers practice squad in November of 2016, after being released by the Chicago Bears. After serving mostly as a special teams ace, Mostert established himself as a terrific running back over the course of the 2019 season.

Mostert is tied with Vernon Davis for the most single-season touchdowns by any 49er this past decade with 15.

Mostert is the only player in NFL history to rush for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns in a playoff game.

Decade Total Stat Line (37 games / 0 starts):

178 rush attempts - 1,069 yards - 6.0 yards per carry - 9 touchdowns

20 receptions - 205 yards - 10.3 yards per catch - 2 touchdowns

Decade Season Averages:

*Averaging only the 2018 and 2019 seasons*

85.5 rush attempts - 516.5 yards - 4.5 touchdowns

10 receptions - 102.5 yards - 1 touchdown

Decade Playoff Totals (3 games / 0 Starts)

53 rush attempts - 336 yards - 5 touchdowns

3 receptions - 8 yards - 0 touchdowns

Awards: N/A

Signature Moment: Scoring four touchdowns in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Runner-Up: Carlos Hyde (2014-2017)

655 Rush Attempts - 2,729 yards - 21 touchdowns

109 receptions - 634 yards - 4 touchdowns





FB) Kyle Juszczyk (2017-Present)

Background: Kyle Juszczyk was signed by the 49ers as a free agent in 2017 after spending four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The contract Juszczyk signed made him the wealthiest fullback in football.

Since signing with the team, Juszczyk has the 4th-most receptions and receiving yards of all 49ers within that same time frame.

Juszczyk leads all 49er fullbacks this decade in rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Juszczyk’s tremendous play has been recognized through Pro Bowl selections and by winning the Bill Walsh award, which goes out to the team’s MVP.

Decade Total Stat Line (42 games / 36 starts):

18 rush attempts - 68 yards - 3.8 yards per carry - 0 touchdowns

83 receptions - 878 yards - 10.6 yards per catch - 3 touchdowns

Decade Season Averages:

6 rush attempts - 23 yards - 0 touchdowns

28 receptions - 293 yards - 1 touchdown

Decade Playoff Totals (3 games / 3 starts)

No rushing stats

3 receptions - 39 yards - 1 touchdown

Awards:

Pro Bowl (3): 2017-2019

Bill Walsh Award (team MVP): 2017

Signature Moment: Tossing Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the way, on his way to a 22-yard reception.

Runner-Up: Bruce Miller (2011-2015)

22 Rush Attempts - 62 yards - 1 touchdown

76 receptions - 734 yards - 3 touchdowns

