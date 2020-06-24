Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Backfield
Nick_Newman
RB #1) Frank Gore (2005-2014)
Background: Frank Gore was drafted by the 49ers in the 3rd round of the 2005 NFL draft. In his first year as a starter (2006), Gore set the 49ers single-season rushing record with 1,695 yards.
Gore is the 49ers all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards, and his 64 rushing touchdowns rank second to Joe “the Jet” Perry (68).
This past decade, Gore led or tied for first in every rushing statistical category in both regular and postseason play.
Decade Total Stat Line (75 games / 74 starts):
- 1,274 rush attempts - 5,512 yards - 4.33 yards per carry - 32 touchdowns
- 118 receptions - 1,052 yards - 8.92 yards per catch - 4 touchdowns
Decade Season Averages:
- 255 rush attempts - 1,102 yards - 6.5 touchdowns
- 23.5 receptions - 210 yards - .8 touchdowns
Decade Playoff Totals (8 games / 8 starts) :
- 140 rush attempts - 646 yards - 5 touchdowns
- 18 receptions - 167 yards - 0 touchdown
Awards:
- NFL Hall of Fame All-Decade Team (2010-2019)
- Pro Bowl (3): 2011-2013
- Len Eshmont Award (team inspiration/courage): 2014
- Garry Niver Award (media): 2012 and 2014
- Bill Walsh Award (team MVP): 2010
Signature Moment: Being named to the 2010’s All-Decade Team
RB #2) Raheem Mostert (2016-Present)
Background: Raheem Mostert was signed to the 49ers practice squad in November of 2016, after being released by the Chicago Bears. After serving mostly as a special teams ace, Mostert established himself as a terrific running back over the course of the 2019 season.
Mostert is tied with Vernon Davis for the most single-season touchdowns by any 49er this past decade with 15.
Mostert is the only player in NFL history to rush for 200 yards and 4 touchdowns in a playoff game.
Decade Total Stat Line (37 games / 0 starts):
- 178 rush attempts - 1,069 yards - 6.0 yards per carry - 9 touchdowns
- 20 receptions - 205 yards - 10.3 yards per catch - 2 touchdowns
Decade Season Averages:
*Averaging only the 2018 and 2019 seasons*
- 85.5 rush attempts - 516.5 yards - 4.5 touchdowns
- 10 receptions - 102.5 yards - 1 touchdown
Decade Playoff Totals (3 games / 0 Starts)
- 53 rush attempts - 336 yards - 5 touchdowns
- 3 receptions - 8 yards - 0 touchdowns
Awards: N/A
Signature Moment: Scoring four touchdowns in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.
Runner-Up: Carlos Hyde (2014-2017)
655 Rush Attempts - 2,729 yards - 21 touchdowns
109 receptions - 634 yards - 4 touchdowns
FB) Kyle Juszczyk (2017-Present)
Background: Kyle Juszczyk was signed by the 49ers as a free agent in 2017 after spending four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The contract Juszczyk signed made him the wealthiest fullback in football.
Since signing with the team, Juszczyk has the 4th-most receptions and receiving yards of all 49ers within that same time frame.
Juszczyk leads all 49er fullbacks this decade in rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
Juszczyk’s tremendous play has been recognized through Pro Bowl selections and by winning the Bill Walsh award, which goes out to the team’s MVP.
Decade Total Stat Line (42 games / 36 starts):
- 18 rush attempts - 68 yards - 3.8 yards per carry - 0 touchdowns
- 83 receptions - 878 yards - 10.6 yards per catch - 3 touchdowns
Decade Season Averages:
- 6 rush attempts - 23 yards - 0 touchdowns
- 28 receptions - 293 yards - 1 touchdown
Decade Playoff Totals (3 games / 3 starts)
- No rushing stats
- 3 receptions - 39 yards - 1 touchdown
Awards:
- Pro Bowl (3): 2017-2019
- Bill Walsh Award (team MVP): 2017
Signature Moment: Tossing Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the way, on his way to a 22-yard reception.
Runner-Up: Bruce Miller (2011-2015)
22 Rush Attempts - 62 yards - 1 touchdown
76 receptions - 734 yards - 3 touchdowns
