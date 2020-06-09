Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Linebackers

Linebacker One: NaVarro Bowman

Background: Bowman was drafted by the 49ers in the 3rd round of the 2010 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Bowman backed up Patrick Willis and Takeo Spikes. The following season, Bowman started alongside Patrick Willis, and the two quickly became the best linebacker duo in the NFL.

Bowman remained with the team for a total of eight seasons, however his playing time amounted to only five and a half seasons. Bowman missed the entire 2014 season with a knee injury, missed 12 games in 2016, and was released by John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan five games into the 2017 season.

In his eight seasons with the team, the 49ers had a record of 57 wins, 59 losses, and one tie. However, In the five years Bowman was healthy, the 49ers had a record of 47 wins, 32 losses, and one tie. Bowman appeared in 89 regular season games last decade, starting 74 of them. Bowman also played and started in eight playoff games, and the team finished 5-3 in those games.

The 49ers had a top-five run defense for three seasons (2011, 2012, and 2013) with Bowman at linebacker.

Decade Total Stat Line (89 games/ 74 starts):

527 tackles - 43 tackles for loss - 12.5 sacks - 26 QB hits

4 ints - 26 passes defensed - 9 forced fumbles - 6 fumble recoveries -1 TD return

Decade Season Averages:

96 tackles - 8 tackles for loss - 2.25 sacks - 4.75 QB hits

.75 ints - 4.75 passes defensed - 1.5 forced fumbles - 1 fumble recovered -.2 TD returns

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games / 8 starts) :

79 tackles - 6 tackles for loss - 2.5 sacks - 6 QB Hits

0 ints - 3 passes defensed - 0 forced fumbles - 2 fumble recoveries - 0 TDs

Awards:

1st Team All-Pro (4): 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015

Pro Bowl (3): 2012, 2013, and 2014

NFC Defensive Player of the Month: December (2013)

Signature Moment: “The pick at the ‘Stick”. Intercepted Matt Ryan and returned it for a touchdown to send the 49ers to the playoffs and to close out the Candlestick Park era.

Linebacker Two: Patrick Willis

Background: Willis was drafted by the 49ers 11th overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. Willis spent his entire eight-year career with the team, which ended after the 2014 season. Going into last decade, Willis already had the reputation of being one of the best linebackers, as he was a First Team All-Pro in 2007 and 2009.

The 49ers teams Willis was a part of this past decade finished with an overall record of 50 wins, 29 losses, and one tie. Willis played in 64 of those games, starting in all of them. Willis also played and started each 49ers playoff game throughout his career.

The 49ers finished with a top-seven rush defense five years in a row (2010-2014), with Willis as the leader of the defense.

Decade Total Stat Line (64 games/ 64 starts):

374 tackles - 31 tackles for loss - 11.5 sacks - 20 QB hits

4 ints - 30 passes defensed - 10 forced fumbles - 3 fumble recoveries - 0 TD returns

Decade Season Averages:

75 tackles - 6 tackles for loss - 2 sacks - 4 QB hits

.8 int - 6 passes defensed - 2 forced fumbles - .6 fumble recoveries - 0 TD returns

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games / 8 starts) :

71 tackles - 3 tackles for loss - 2 sacks - 4 QB Hits

1 int - 2 passes defensed - 0 forced fumbles - 1 fumble recovered - 0 TD returns

Awards:

1st Team All-Pro (3): 2010, 2011, and 2012

Pro Bowl (4): 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013

NFC Defensive Player of the Week (2): Week 5 (2011) and Week 4 (2012)

Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team (2010-2019)

Signature Moment: 3 Consecutive 1st Team All-Pro seasons.

Linebacker Three: Fred Warner

Background: Warner was drafted by the 49ers in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over the course of the last two years, Warner has played and started every game. The team holds a record of 17-15 in those games. Warner also started all three of the 49ers’ playoff games this past season. The team finished 2-1 in those games.

Despite playing only two seasons, Warner has the fourth most tackles by an inside linebacker this decade - Bowman, Willis, and Michael Wilhoite have more.

Decade Total Stat Line (32 games/ 32 starts):

242 tackles - 10 tackles for loss - 3 sacks - 7 QB hits

1 int - 15 passes defensed - 4 forced fumbles - 1 fumble recovered - 1 TD return

Decade Season Averages:

121 tackles - 5 tackles for loss - 1.5 sacks - 3.5 QB hits

.5 ints - 7.5 passes defensed - 2 forced fumbles - .5 fumble recoveries - .5 TD returns

Decade Playoff Totals (3 games / 3 starts) :

20 tackles - 1 tackle for loss - 0 sacks - 0 QB Hits

1 int - 2 passes defensed - 0 forced fumbles - 0 fumble recoveries - 0 TD returns

Awards:

NFC Defensive Player of the Week: Week 9 (2019)

NFC Defensive Player of the Month: November (2019)

Signature Moment: Intercepting Jared Goff and returning it for a touchdown against the Rams on Saturday Night Football.

Runner Up: Michael Wilhoite - 5 yrs - 268 tackles - 3 ints - 2 forced fumbles - 1 fumble recovered

Click here to find more about the 49er All-Decade project and follow along to the All-Decade tracker below!

K: Phil Dawson

P: Andy Lee

KR/PR: Ted Ginn Jr.

Safety: Dashon Goldson

Safety: Donte Whitner

Cornerback #1: Carlos Rogers

Cornerback #2: Richard Sherman

Cornerback #3: Tarell Brown

Linebacker: Navarro Bowman

Linebacker: Patrick Willis

Linebacker: Fred Warner

