All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Special Teams Unit

Nick_Newman

Kicker: Phil Dawson

Background: After playing 14 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the 49ers signed Phil Dawson as a free agent in 2013. Dawson initially signed a one-year contract, but ended up playing four seasons with the team.

Dawson was the 49ers’ kicker between 2013 and 2016. Over the course of those four seasons, Dawson appeared in all 62 regular season games. In those 62 games, the 49ers had a record of 27 wins and 37 losses. Dawson also played in three playoff games, and the 49ers were 2-1 in those games.

Decade Total Stat line:

  • 427 total points - 130/132 (98.5%) PATs - 99/115 (86%) FGs
  • 14/20 (70%) 50+ Yard FGs - Long: 56 Yards - 4/5 (80%) Game-Winning FGs

Decade Season Averages: 106 total points - 32.5/33 PATs - 25/29 FGs

Decade Playoff Totals: 6/6 PATs - 7/7 FGs (Long 49)

Awards: NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (3)

  • Week 14 and Week 17 (2013), Week 5 (2014)

Signature Moment: Game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired in the 2013 Wild Card Game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Runner-Up: Robbie Gould - 3 Years - 381 total points - 95/106 (89.5%) FGs - 5 GW FGs.

Punter: Andy Lee

Background: Andy Lee was drafted by the 49ers in the 6th round (188th overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft. Lee was the 49ers’ punter for 11 years, between 2004 and 2014.

Over the course of the last decade, Lee played in 80 regular season games for the 49ers. In those 80 games, the 49ers won 50, lost 29, and tied once. Lee also played in eight playoff games, and the 49ers were 5-3 in those games.

Decade Stat Line:

  • 387 punts - 18,572 punt yards - 48 yards per punt
  • Average net: 41.34 - Punts inside the 20: 153

Decade Season Averages: 77 punts - 3,714 punt yards - 31 punts inside the 20

Decade Playoff Totals: 36 punts - 1,667 yards - 39.8 net average - 12 inside the 20

Awards: 2 All-Pros, 1 Pro Bowl, 3 Special Teams Player of the Week

  • All-Pro: 2011 and 2012
  • Pro Bowl: 2011
  • ST Player of the Week: Week 15 (2011), Week 7 (2012 and 2013)
  • Signature Moment(s): Led NFL in net punt yards in 2011 (44.0) and 2012 (43.2)

Runner-Up: Bradley Pinion - 4 Years - 334 Punts - 14,599 Punts Yards - 43.7 yards per punt

Returner: Ted Ginn Jr.

Background: Ginn was drafted ninth by the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 NFL Draft. After spending three seasons with the Dolphins, the 49ers acquired Ginn in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2010.

Ginn played for the 49ers for three seasons between 2010 and 2012. In those three seasons, the 49ers were 30-17-1. The 49ers also appeared in five playoff games, where they were 3-2.

Decade Total Stat Line:

  • Kick Returns: 87 returns - 2,045 return yards - 23.5 yards per return - one TD
  • Punt Returns: 94 Returns - 1,113 return yards - 11.8 yards per return - two TDs

Decade Season Averages:

  • KR: 29 returns - 682 return yards - .33 touchdowns
  • PR: 31 returns - 371 return yards - .67 touchdowns

Decade Playoff Totals: KR 1 - 31 Yards - 0 TDs - PR 5 - 75 Yards - 0 TDs

Awards: NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (1)

  • Week 1 (2011)

Signature Moment: A kick return and a punt return for touchdown, less than one minute apart against the Seahawks (Week 1- 2011)

Runner-Up: Bruce Ellington - KR 50 - 1,1279 Yards - 0 TDs - PR 42 - 325 Yards - 0 TDs

Follow me on Twitter: @NinerNick_22

Click here to find more about the 49er All-Decade project and follow along to the All-Decade tracker below!

K: Phil Dawson

P: Andy Lee

KR/PR: Ted Ginn Jr.

Safety:

Safety:

Cornerback #1:

Cornerback #2:

Cornerback #3:

Linebacker:

Linebacker

Linebacker:

Defensive Lineman:

D-Lineman:

D-Lineman:

D-Lineman:

*Defensive Flex*:

Right Tackle:

Right Guard:

Center:

Left Guard:

Left Tackle:

Tight End:

Wide Receiver #1:

Wide Receiver #2:

Wide Receiver #3:

Fullback:

Running Back #1:

Running Back #2:

Quarterback:

*Offensive Flex*:

Head Coach: 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five NFL Teams that Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Here are five good NFL teams that would be even better with quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Grant Cohn

by

HollywoodNiner

3 Reasons to be Optimistic the 49ers Won't Experience a Super Bowl Hangover

The Super Bowl hangover is real, but here are three reasons to believe it won't affect the 49ers.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

bbruneauca

Kyle Shanahan: "How the heck are there only four black head coaches out of 32?"

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed racism in society and in the NFL.

Grant Cohn

Expectations for Nick Bosa's Sophomore Season

What are the expectations for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's sophomore season?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 49ers' Top 10 Players: Part 1

These are the 10 best players currently on the 49ers. Part 1 focuses on players 10 through six.

Grant Cohn

Is Jimmy Garoppolo a Top 10 NFL Quarterback?

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had a fantastic start to his career, but he is a top-10 NFL quarterback yet?

Grant Cohn

by

HollywoodNiner

Expectations for 49ers' TE Charlie Woerner in 2020

The 49ers drafted Charlie Woerner to be their blocking tight end.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

Expectations for 49ers' Colton McKivitz in 2020

The 49ers drafted George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw in Round 5, so the expectations for their latest fifth-round pick, Colton McKivitz, are understandably high.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

JS3

Expectations for 49ers' WR Jauan Jennings in 2020

49ers rookie wide receiver Jauan Jennings has an uphill battle to make the final roster.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Top 5 Quarterbacks in the NFL

These are the five best quarterbacks currently in the NFL.

Grant Cohn