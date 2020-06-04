Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Special Teams Unit

Kicker: Phil Dawson

Background: After playing 14 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the 49ers signed Phil Dawson as a free agent in 2013. Dawson initially signed a one-year contract, but ended up playing four seasons with the team.

Dawson was the 49ers’ kicker between 2013 and 2016. Over the course of those four seasons, Dawson appeared in all 62 regular season games. In those 62 games, the 49ers had a record of 27 wins and 37 losses. Dawson also played in three playoff games, and the 49ers were 2-1 in those games.

Decade Total Stat line:

427 total points - 130/132 (98.5%) PATs - 99/115 (86%) FGs

14/20 (70%) 50+ Yard FGs - Long: 56 Yards - 4/5 (80%) Game-Winning FGs

Decade Season Averages: 106 total points - 32.5/33 PATs - 25/29 FGs

Decade Playoff Totals: 6/6 PATs - 7/7 FGs (Long 49)

Awards: NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (3)

Week 14 and Week 17 (2013), Week 5 (2014)

Signature Moment: Game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired in the 2013 Wild Card Game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Runner-Up: Robbie Gould - 3 Years - 381 total points - 95/106 (89.5%) FGs - 5 GW FGs.

Punter: Andy Lee

Background: Andy Lee was drafted by the 49ers in the 6th round (188th overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft. Lee was the 49ers’ punter for 11 years, between 2004 and 2014.

Over the course of the last decade, Lee played in 80 regular season games for the 49ers. In those 80 games, the 49ers won 50, lost 29, and tied once. Lee also played in eight playoff games, and the 49ers were 5-3 in those games.

Decade Stat Line:

387 punts - 18,572 punt yards - 48 yards per punt

Average net: 41.34 - Punts inside the 20: 153

Decade Season Averages: 77 punts - 3,714 punt yards - 31 punts inside the 20

Decade Playoff Totals: 36 punts - 1,667 yards - 39.8 net average - 12 inside the 20

Awards: 2 All-Pros, 1 Pro Bowl, 3 Special Teams Player of the Week

All-Pro: 2011 and 2012

Pro Bowl: 2011

ST Player of the Week: Week 15 (2011), Week 7 (2012 and 2013)

Signature Moment(s): Led NFL in net punt yards in 2011 (44.0) and 2012 (43.2)

Runner-Up: Bradley Pinion - 4 Years - 334 Punts - 14,599 Punts Yards - 43.7 yards per punt

Returner: Ted Ginn Jr.

Background: Ginn was drafted ninth by the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 NFL Draft. After spending three seasons with the Dolphins, the 49ers acquired Ginn in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2010.

Ginn played for the 49ers for three seasons between 2010 and 2012. In those three seasons, the 49ers were 30-17-1. The 49ers also appeared in five playoff games, where they were 3-2.

Decade Total Stat Line:

Kick Returns: 87 returns - 2,045 return yards - 23.5 yards per return - one TD

Punt Returns: 94 Returns - 1,113 return yards - 11.8 yards per return - two TDs

Decade Season Averages:

KR: 29 returns - 682 return yards - .33 touchdowns

PR: 31 returns - 371 return yards - .67 touchdowns

Decade Playoff Totals: KR 1 - 31 Yards - 0 TDs - PR 5 - 75 Yards - 0 TDs

Awards: NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (1)

Week 1 (2011)

Signature Moment: A kick return and a punt return for touchdown, less than one minute apart against the Seahawks (Week 1- 2011)

Runner-Up: Bruce Ellington - KR 50 - 1,1279 Yards - 0 TDs - PR 42 - 325 Yards - 0 TDs

