Brandon Aiyuk Will Not Attend 49ers OTAs
This shouldn't come as a surprise.
Brandon Aiyuk did not show up to Week 1 of 49ers OTAs and is not expected to show up until he receives a contract extension from the team. When head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked how he feels about Aiyuk's absence, Shanahan didn't sound worried. "Same as I do about all these guys that aren't here," he said. "I wish they were here but it's something that's part of the business and anytime it's part of the business part you try to respect it. Stay out of it as much as possible. Look forward to the days when we can just focus on football."
The 49ers rarely give extensions this early in the offseason. Last year, they waited until a few days before the season opener to agree to an extension with Nick Bosa, who held out of OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp before signing and playing Week 1. He went on to have a down season by his standards.
The previous year, the 49ers waited until training camp to agree to an extension with Deebo Samuel, who held out of OTAs and didn't practice during mandatory minicamp before coming to training camp overweight and signing a few days after training camp started. He went on to have a down season by his standards.
If the past is any indication, Aiyuk will skip minicamp as well, sign an extension sometime in August or September and then have a down season by his standards.
This is how the 49ers do business.