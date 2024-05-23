Brandon Staley Explains Why the 49ers Signed Leonard Floyd
SANTA CLARA -- The main reason the 49ers signed Leonard Floyd is Brandon Staley.
Staley is the 49ers' new assistant head coach. He worked with Leonard Floyd on the Bears and the Rams and was the main person who advocated for the 49ers to sign Floyd this offseason.
"Leonard is one of the top players I've ever coached," Staley explained this week. "I coached him in two spots and have been able to see his growth and improvement as a player. I felt like last year he played as well as he has ever played, and that's saying a lot because he has played at a high level and he has been a part of no. 1 defenses wherever he has been -- Chicago, the Rams and part of a really good group last year in Buffalo as well. Very experienced. And our organization knew a lot about him before. I think I came here and filled in whatever gaps they needed, but Leonard's resume speaks for itself and I think he's going to be a great fit for our team and style of play teaming up with the guys who are already here. Excited to see what he can do."
When Floyd was drafted by the Bears in 2016, their defensive coordinator was Vic Fangio, who is Staley's mentor. Fangio used Floyd in Chicago similar to the way he used Aldon Smith on the 49ers -- as a stand-up edge rusher who was dangerous running stunts and games off the edge.
Floyd has 58 sacks in his career, but he'll turn 32 on Sept. 8. We'll see how much he has left.