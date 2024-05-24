All 49ers

Brian Griese Says Brock Purdy Needs to Grow as a Leader

Grant Cohn

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Brian Griese doesn't mince words.

He often is brutally honest when he discusses his quarterbacks, even when he's praising them. He's an extremely demanding coach, to his credit.

This week, he was asked where he would like to see Brock Purdy grow. Griese didn't have to think hard.

"The most important thing is Brock continuing to grow off the field in a leadership role within this organization," Griese said. "I know it's no small feat to be the face of a franchise and the leader of an organization, and that takes time to get the confidence and be comfortable in that position and understand all the little things you do during the course of a day, a week, a month that lend into that, and Brock is growing in that area, and I think that's really cool.

"I think it's just a confidence thing. When you first get here, it's a lot. Look at what (rookie undrafted free agent quarterback) Tanner Mordecai is going through now. You're swimming mentally. And it's hard to be assertive and demonstrative and a leader when you're thinking a whole lot about your job. So definitely I've seen Brock grow in those areas and he needs to continue to."

This is a fantastic answer from Griese.

Purdy has done a great job asserting himself as a peer and an equal of the 49ers high-priced veterans. Now it's time for Purdy to take the next step and establish himself as the leader of the team, the one who holds everyone accountable, even players such as George Kittle and Nick Bosa.

That's part of what the 49ers eventually will pay Purdy to do.

