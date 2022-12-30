Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him

SANTA CLARA -- The entire NFL missed on Brock Purdy, and the 49ers almost did, too.

They wanted to sign him as an undrafted free agent, but instead selected him with the final pick in the draft to ensure that they got him. So how did he land on the 49ers radar?

Here's the story how Purdy remembers it:

ME: Did a 49ers scout or personnel man make contact with you or show interest in your pre-draft, or was getting drafted by the 49ers a complete surprise?

PURDY: "I did a zoom meeting with Coach Griese and Klay Kubiak. We had a zoom setup and walked through some plays from Iowa State, my story, how I think -- all that kind of stuff. And then going into the last day of the draft, Kubiak and Griese called me and caught up and said, 'Hopefully we can have the opportunity to take you today at some point.' That was about it."

ME: So those were the first two members of the organization who made contact with you?

PURDY: "Yes."

Q: Did you do any top 30 visits?

PURDY: "I did not."

Q: When you thought that maybe you might not get drafted, was there another team you were ready to sign with?

PURDY: "There were a bunch of teams calling both my agent and I that had interest and wanted to meet up and have me sign with them, so there was a list going, but there wasn't exactly one team I was going to go to."

Q: What about this team?

PURDY: "The 49ers were on the list."

Q: Were you preparing for the whole undrafted free agent process? Were you surprised when you got drafted?

PURDY: "Toward the end of the seventh round, we started making a plan of what was going to happen. But then with three picks left, that's when I got a call. That's how it went down."

