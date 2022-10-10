Carolina Turf Takes a Big Bite out of the 49ers Big Win

It wasn't as bad as Week 2 of 2020 at the Jets, but this was the worst-feeling big win that I recall since then.

The 49ers offense scored 30 points. They weren't perfect, with several throws that should've been intercepted, but they were the best they've been in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 253 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 120 yards on 17 carries for a whopping 7.1 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown. Jauan Jennings officially became a YAC Bro with two very tough runs after the catch. Tevin Coleman had nice TD catch, plus several others. Deebo Samuel had at least two big drops, but also caught a nice touchdown pass in traffic to partially atone for his sins. All of this was no doubt aided by the absences of many Panthers defenders including, but not limited to Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. Star cornerback JC Horn also missed the second half with a hip injury.

The 49ers special teams unit was far from special. They surrendered two monster kick returns, including the one when Robbie Gould injured his knee making his second touchdown saving tackle of the day. They also allowed a field goal attempt to be blocked. Mitch Wishnowsky can't kick accurately, so please stop asking him to try.

The 49ers defense was outstanding despite Jimmie Ward breaking his hand on the first defensive play of the game for the 49ers and regardless of Nick Bosa not playing in the second half. They only allowed one touchdown and that came on a short field, after one of those monster kickoff returns. They tallied six sacks, even with only two being recorded by defensive linemen. Charvarius "Mooney" Ward had 4 pass breakups and allowed just a single catch. And it sure looked like Robbie Anderson blatantly pushed off to get the catch. The play of the game came when Emmanuel Moseley intercepted Baker Mayfield and took it to the house. Late in the game, with a fifteen point lead, Emmanuel Mosely had a sweet pass breakup while covering DJ Moore. It turned out to be very bittersweet, as he immediately grabbed his left knee. My instant reaction was that he had torn his ACL.

I was fooled into thinking that it might be less serious, when Moseley put weight on his knee and was even able to walk unassisted, but Kyle Shanahan's post game comments left very little room for hope.

This is a heart-wrenching loss for many of the players and most of the fans, especially given that Moseley grew up nearby and had lots of family and friends on hand for the game. I have no doubts that the 49ers will do right by Moseley and bring him back for the 2023 season, if that's what he desires.

Another game on artificial turf and another slew of injuries for the 49ers and the Panthers as well.

Why won't the NFL mandate natural grass wherever possible?

George Kittle asked: Why the NFL won't at least mandate the same kind of turf at every stadium where it must be used?

Nearly every stadium with turf has a different kind.

The NFL owners make billions of dollars every season.

Time to protect the players, who put their bodies on the line to play for them, better!

The only good news is that Jason Verrett returned to practice last week and should be ready soon. Until then, we might see Deommodore Lenoir kick out from nickel cornerback to boundary cornerback. Samuel Womack can easily play nickel and I remember hearing that he played some boundary in the offseason. Ambry Thomas is another option to play boundary and Dontae Johnson has shown versatility playing every position in the secondary.

Jimmie Ward might be able to play with a cast before too long. No need to rush him, as long as Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson continue to play well.

Bosa said that he will play against the Falcons in Atlanta this Sunday, but it might be best to give him some rest to make sure that Mahomes doesn't have a passing fest on Sunday October 23 at Levi's Stadium. Even without Bosa, the 49ers are still deep at defensive end. Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu and Drake Jackson have been playing very well.

I tweeted out Drake Jackson for defensive rookie of the year and Nick Bosa for defensive player of the year many times this offseason.

I wasn't joking around!