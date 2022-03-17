Charvarius Ward Meets the 49ers Beat Writers

Charvarius Ward held his first press conference as a memeber of the 49ers on Thursday. Here are the highlights.

Q: What do you know about the 49ers?

WARD: "Talented team. Great coaches. Great players. I feel like I'll fit in well here. It's a perfect fit."

Q: What's the biggest lesson you've learned in the NFL?

WARD: "I learned how to play the game, be a true professional. I've gotten better every year I've been in the NFL. There are a lot of great receivers in the NFL, and I knew I had to up my game to be a great cornerback in the NFL."

Q: You weren't invited to the Combine and you weren't drafted. Did you get a lot better, or did teams simply overlook you?

WARD: "It could be a bit of both. I knew I had talent coming out -- I was underlooked. But they see what I can do now."

Q: How do you assess your skill set and what can you bring to the 49ers that they're lacking?

WARD: "I don't feel like they're lacking much. I'm just going to bring a lot of energy, joy and enthusiasm. Young talent. The coaching staff seems happy to have me. I'm happy to be here."

Q: How familiar are you with the 49ers scheme and the players on their roster and how do you see yourself fitting in that way?

WARD: "I talked to the coaches. We had a good conversation. They're excited to have me. Whatever plan they have for me, I'm going to execute it to the best of my ability."

Q: The Rams just signed Allen Robinson, and they still have Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, and they might bring back Odell Beckham Jr. You play them twice a year. Is that a challenge you look forward to?

WARD: "Most definitely. They got talent, but we got talent, too. So may the better man win. I'm going to be on myself."

ME: Do you have any experience covering the slot, and is that something you've talked about with the coaches about doing here?

WARD: "I have experience doing everything. I've been in the NFL four years, I've covered inside, outside, I've blitzed a little bit -- whatever this coaching staff wants me to do, I promise I'll do it to the best of my ability and they won't be disappointed, nor will the fans."

Q: How comfortable are you with press coverage?

WARD: "That's my specialty. I work on it a lot in the offseason. I feel like that's why this coaching staff brought me here, so I'm going to continue to excel at that and get better at that."

