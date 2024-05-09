Could Dominick Puni be the 49ers' Future Replacement for Trent Williams?
A goal entering the 2024 NFL draft for the San Francisco 49ers was to draft for contingencies.
It all started when the 49ers took Ricky Pearsall in the first round with pick No. 31. That was a pick that signaled a potential replacement for Deebo Samuel in 2025. Even fourth round pick safety Malik Mustapha is a potential replacement for Talanoa Hufanga.
The 49ers didn't stop there. In the third round, the 49ers took offensive lineman Dominick Puni and have plans on keeping him as a guard or as a center. That signals a replacement for left guard Aaron Banks next season. However, I wouldn't be so sure that Puni doesn't have a dual contingency note on him from the 49ers.
Puni is a versatile offensive lineman who can play all over the offensive line. He just played his last college football season as a left tackle, so perhaps he is someone the 49ers have in consideration as a replacement for Trent Williams.
Could Puni be the 49ers' future replacement for Williams?
As of now, it is tough not to imagine they don't have him as a possibility. I know it is looking too far ahead, but that is exactly what the NFL draft is for. It is to project talent, potential, and roles for the player and who they can fill. Since Williams is close to retiring, it certainly had to have been on the 49ers' minds.
Puni is already excited to learn from Williams. That right there can be the initial step to it, especially if going from the inside to the outside is an easy transition for him. He's already proven it in college and welcomes it all regardless with full comfortability.
"Obviously I think he's up there in the echelon of one of the greatest of all time," said Puni on Up and Adams show with Kay Adams. "Just the fact that I get to learn from him and watch him work, just see his habits is gonna be pretty cool. I'm gonn ask him everything."
There will still be plenty of chances for the 49ers to find another contingency for Williams. Jaylon Moore is maybe someone who they also consider. At this point, they have to have options on the table just in case and continue to add to it to be prepared for the enormous hole that will be vacant whenever Williams calls it a career.