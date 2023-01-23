Dak Couldn't Keep the Cowboys on Track Against the 49ers

It was a very good team win against arguably the best team the 49ers have faced all season.

In my preview article I named Dak Prescott as the biggest x-factor for the game. What I failed to mention is that he threw more interceptions in 12 starts than other other quarterback did in their up to 17 starts for the 2022 season.

On Sunday, Prescott threw his first interception to Deommodore Lenoir:

His second interception went to Fred Warner, by way of a Jimmie Ward tip:

Dak even threw a very pickable b all to Dre Greenlaw, who was unable to haul it in:

Another huge play came following the longest play of the game: a 46 yard catch by CeeDee Lamb. Dak tried to hit Lamb again on the same drive, this time down the middle on 3rd down. Fred Warner made great pass break up to end the drive:

To me, these were the defensive plays that allowed the 49ers to win this Divisional matchup.

On offense the play of the game was a 31 yard juggling catch by Kittle down the middle. It was a pretty nice throw by Brock Purdy, but it was fortunate that Trevon Diggs avoided contact which easily could've broken up the play:

Here's a great clip of the multiple-bobble catch:

In addition to not breaking up Kittle's game changing catch, Diggs also dropped an easily interceptable tipped ball later on the 49ers only touchdown scoring drive:

As I expected, the Cowboys playing in their fourth straight road game, with two days less rest, as well as two plane trips, became a factor in the fourth quarter when the 49ers pulled away from them to win 19-12.

It was a very good team win against arguably the best team the 49ers have faced all season.

On to Philadelphia, to take on the Eagles!

This will be the 49ers at least third NFCCG in the last 4 seasons, plus at least one Super Bowl appearance. Making them arguably the second best playoff team over that timeframe.