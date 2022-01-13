Dan Quinn Presents Potential Challenge for Kyle Shanahan and 49ers Offense

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn got the best of Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers offense in their last matchup in 2019.

History is the common theme for 49ers versus Cowboys on Sunday.

Not only is it about the rivalry between the two franchises in the 1980s and 1990s, but the history between Kyle Shanahan and Dan Quinn.

Both of these coaches built and sustained a great team with the Falcons that saw them appear in a Super Bowl. Now, they both must face off against each other in a winner take all Wild Card playoff game.

Quinn presents a potential challenge for Shanahan and the 49ers offense.

It is all about familiarity.

“It was cool watching him because I haven't gotten to play against him since ‘19," said Shanahan. "And they were very similar in ‘19 to how it was when I was there. But just watching him now, in Dallas, it's still his style. They play the exact same way and it's very obvious when you see them on tape and that's the coolest thing about Dan."

Quinn is aware of how Shanahan's offense operates. He understands his objective with wanting to run the football and his tendencies on what to call in some situations. This could present a problem for the 49ers. The last time Shanahan faced Quinn's defense was when he was with the Falcons in 2019. Quinn had the upper hand on Shanahan and the 49ers offense practically all game.

The 49ers were a measly 4-of-12 on third down and were stagnant on offense for much of the day. George Kittle was the only effective player on offense for the 49ers that day, while the rest of the wide receivers and running backs weren't making much (if any) of an impact. It was quite the sight to see considering how surging the 49ers offense was at the time. Quinn's defense was able to sober them up and you can bet your bottom dollar it is because he understands Shanahan.

This is something that can pop up again and become an issue for Shanahan to overcome. Now, Quinn is not operating the same as he did with the Falcons since the personnel is different. But that is not something Shanahan sees as an issue for Quinn who looks just as cunning with his defense as ever.

"But just coverage-wise and stuff, it's very different," said Shanahan. "Not as much cover-three and the type of man coverages that they're doing, that's impressive for Dan to do it a certain way his whole career and then to make the adjustments, mainly because of his personnel, just stuff that he wants to add, but it looks like his first time doing it, at least since I've known him. And it's definitely been very good and it's hard to deal with, but who he is doesn't change."

Familiarity is going to be key for Quinn and the Cowboys defense in slowing down the 49ers offense. However, it is not something I would anticipate being much of an issue and it all stems from the Cowboys' personnel. Their defense has given up 14 runs of at least 20-plus yards this season. That’s third-worst in the NFL. Meanwhile, the 49ers have 53 explosive runs this season, which is eighth in the NFL (h/t Akash Anavarathan).

So even though Quinn will know running the football early and often is what Shanahan will want to do, it won't matter. The 49ers are the better side to steamroll them. Even the passing game should be quite effective as the Cowboys cornerbacks are one of the worst groups in the league at allowing yards after the catch. And guess which offense excels at that?

It is going to be a rough day for Quinn and the Cowboys defense come Sunday.