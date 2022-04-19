Officially official.

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and wide receiver Jauan Jennings have officially signed their one-year tendered contracts.

Both players essentially had no choice but to sign these deals. Brunskill was a restricted free agent, so the 49ers had the right of first refusal for any other offers he may have fielded. No other team was going to bother with that knowing the 49ers held that power. As for Jennings, he was an exclusive restricted free agent meaning no other team could approach him.

Brunskill is now slated to make $2.433 million in 2022 due to the restricted free agent label. Meanwhile, Jennings will see $825,000 for the upcoming season. All things considered, both players at this number is a steal. Brunskill has been a solid player for the 49ers ever since they found him in 2019 from the AAF. Versatility is by far his greatest asset to the 49ers, which they're going to need since Alex Mack is still undecided to return.

Jennings on the other hand stepped up stupendously in the second half of 2021 en route to the playoffs. 24 receptions for 282 yards and five touchdowns doesn't seem like much, but when you consider how timely his catches and scores were, then it tips the scales heavily. He really was the embodiment of Kendrick Bourne for the 49ers' offense and is setup to have a greater impact than Bourne.

You just have to wonder that if the 49ers believe in the trajectory of Jennings that maybe they try to offer an extension down the line to lock him in at a fair price. That way he doesn't escape to free agency and the 49ers never see him again.

Either way, having these two players back was necessary.