Dante Pettis can Step up While 49ers' Receivers are on the Mend

Injuries happen all the time in the NFL. It is just a part of the sport.

However, when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers, they are always one of the most plagued teams for injuries.

Every year around this time it happens to them more so than the rest. I am starting to think that the 49ers walk under ladders every time before they practice.

Or at least, that is what it looks like for the wide receivers who are currently the most impacted by injuries. Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd, Richie James Jr., and Brandon Aiyuk are dinged up. Their status for Week 1 is a massive variable outside of Hurd, which puts a strain on the receiver position.

Someone from the group will have to step up with these players out of commission because Kendrick Bourne cannot do it alone. So who is the player that will rise to the top?

My money is on Dante Pettis stepping up while the rest of the receivers are on the mend.

Pettis has looked stellar in training camp. His route running looks fierce again with a smoothness to his wiggle at the top of his route to shake his defender. But what impresses me most is his execution going across the middle. He isn't playing scared. He looks so good that I do not even recognize this version of him. I was too used to seeing the lackadaisical, soft and uninspired player from 2019. Now all I see is a guy who feels no pressure.

Going into 2019, there was a ton of pressure placed on him to breakout. It wasn't just the fan base or media placing it on him, it was Kyle Shanahan as well. That is why Pettis opened up a bit about how he could not take criticism from Shanahan, despite it actually being constructive. It is no wonder Pettis was in the doghouse. He just shutdown once he got yelled at and criticized.

Luckily for the 49ers, Pettis has toughened his skin and is in a better state of mind. A lot of times what gets overlooked with players who underachieve is how they are doing mentally. These players have to be mentally strong to endure and succeed in the NFL.

Pettis has now turned the page and unleashed himself. Every time I see him out there in practice he is just making plays. Although, there was one day where he failed to breakthrough as he couldn't reel in four consecutive passes. I'll just chalk that up as a mulligan since he was playing with C.J. Beathard.

With injuries to the receivers, this is a prime opportunity for Pettis to step up and climb back into Shanahan's heart once again. There is no better time for him to do so, and quite frankly there is no better receiver on the roster to step up if Samuel and Aiyuk are missing in action week one.

Pettis can do this. I know it is just practice that he is performing strongly, but I am going to stick my neck out a little for him and believe he is ready to take that next step that he was supposed to last season.