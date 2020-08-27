SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Dante Pettis can Step up While 49ers' Receivers are on the Mend

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Injuries happen all the time in the NFL. It is just a part of the sport.

However, when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers, they are always one of the most plagued teams for injuries.

Every year around this time it happens to them more so than the rest. I am starting to think that the 49ers walk under ladders every time before they practice.

Or at least, that is what it looks like for the wide receivers who are currently the most impacted by injuries. Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd, Richie James Jr., and Brandon Aiyuk are dinged up. Their status for Week 1 is a massive variable outside of Hurd, which puts a strain on the receiver position.

Someone from the group will have to step up with these players out of commission because Kendrick Bourne cannot do it alone. So who is the player that will rise to the top?

My money is on Dante Pettis stepping up while the rest of the receivers are on the mend.

Pettis has looked stellar in training camp. His route running looks fierce again with a smoothness to his wiggle at the top of his route to shake his defender. But what impresses me most is his execution going across the middle. He isn't playing scared. He looks so good that I do not even recognize this version of him. I was too used to seeing the lackadaisical, soft and uninspired player from 2019. Now all I see is a guy who feels no pressure. 

Going into 2019, there was a ton of pressure placed on him to breakout. It wasn't just the fan base or media placing it on him, it was Kyle Shanahan as well. That is why Pettis opened up a bit about how he could not take criticism from Shanahan, despite it actually being constructive. It is no wonder Pettis was in the doghouse. He just shutdown once he got yelled at and criticized.  

Luckily for the 49ers, Pettis has toughened his skin and is in a better state of mind. A lot of times what gets overlooked with players who underachieve is how they are doing mentally. These players have to be mentally strong to endure and succeed in the NFL. 

Pettis has now turned the page and unleashed himself. Every time I see him out there in practice he is just making plays. Although, there was one day where he failed to breakthrough as he couldn't reel in four consecutive passes. I'll just chalk that up as a mulligan since he was playing with C.J. Beathard.

With injuries to the receivers, this is a prime opportunity for Pettis to step up and climb back into Shanahan's heart once again. There is no better time for him to do so, and quite frankly there is no better receiver on the roster to step up if Samuel and Aiyuk are missing in action week one. 

Pettis can do this. I know it is just practice that he is performing strongly, but I am going to stick my neck out a little for him and believe he is ready to take that next step that he was supposed to last season. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good and Not So Good from Day 10 of 49ers Training Camp

Here's who stood out during the 10th practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Robby617

Comparing Fred Warner to the Other Linebackers Drafted in 2018

Here's how 49ers linebacker Fred Warner compares to the other linebackers drafted in 2018.

Nick_Newman

The Good and Not So Good from Day 9 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out at the ninth practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

Cohn Zohn Podcast: The Winners and Losers of 49ers Training Camp

Training camp ends for the 49ers on Friday, and the Cohn Zohn has you covered with everything you need to know about it.

Grant Cohn

Who Should be the 49ers' Red Zone and Goal Line Running Backs?

Here's why Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert should be the 49ers red zone running backs.

Maverick Pallack

San Francisco 49ers 2020 Season Preview

Here's what to know about the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2020 season.

Grant Cohn

by

Supreme Niner

As Expected, 49ers have No Interest in Earl Thomas

The 49ers have no interest in signing Earl Thomas, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed.

Leo Luna

49ers Should Utilize Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. Simultaneously

Here's how and why the 49ers can should use Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. at the same time.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Good and Not So Good from Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out during the eighth practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

49ers Stats Through Eight Days of Training Camp

Here are the relevant stats and facts through eight days of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan