Deebo Samuel Says Issues With Running Back Usage was "False"

A gripe for Deebo Samuel in contract extension negotiations and a factor into demanding a trade from the 49ers was due to running back usage.

Or at least, that is what was reported by multiple media entities since April. Well, it turns out it was a bunch of garbage. It all started when Kyle Shanahan Monday essentially said that they'll continue to use Samuel as a running back as a they deem fit. Today, Samuel spoke to the media for the first time since his 2021 exit interviews where he extinguished the noise that he has issues with being used as a running back.

"That is false," said Samuel. "There's a lot of things that came out that I want to speak on, but at the end of the day I wasn't allowed to, so I mean you can turn on the tape, go back to the Cowboys game. It kind of shows what kind of player I am. And also, you can go turn on the Pro Bowl tape, and like, what I said about being a wide back, I don't mind. You know what I'm saying? Doing whatever it takes for this team to win."

Months and months of talk surrounding the 49ers heading into 2022 heavily involved how the offense would look like with Samuel as an exclusive wide receiver. All of that talk was simply a waste of time it seems as being utilized as a running back was nothing but an exaggeration. I call it an exaggeration and not made up because in Samuel's contract extension he has close to a $2 million incentive that derives from rushing stats. So it was definitely a talking point in the negotiations, but not an issue, thus it was all exaggerated immensely.

Samuel is wise for not having any qualms about being used as a "wide back" since it was the driving force to making him an All Pro player. Now that it is clear that the 49ers will continue to use Samuel the same way, the offense looks poised to be one of the better sides in the league. Trey Lance will have superb skill players all around him to enhance his development and help him reduce or make up for any mistakes he will make.