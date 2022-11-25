DeMeco Ryans Explains why the 49ers Defense is Successful in Second Half Shutouts

The 49ers defense has shutout teams in the second half for three straight games.

It does not matter who the opponent has been. To be able to hold an offense to zero points three times in a row in the second half is an amazing feat. DeMeco Ryans has his defense clicking and it is thanks to his adjustments at halftime.

However, Ryans will not take any credit for why the 49ers defense is successful in their second half shutouts. He is choosing to steer the credit elsewhere.

“It's all about the guys," said Ryans. It's all about the guys. It's about them playing the game the right way. Them being on their assignments and doing their jobs as best as they can do it. And that's what our guys have done. I'm proud of our guys. Our guys play inspirational football. You watch our guys play, you watch the film, our guys play inspirational ball. It just jumps off the tape the effort these guys play with, the way these guys play together for each other."

It doesn't matter what Ryans says. He 100-percent gets a large chunk of credit, at least, for why the defense is putting on second half shutouts. But the fact that he is stiff arming the credit and wants to shine the light on his players is just another factor that is going to make him an incredible head coach in the future. This definitely plays a part in why the defense is playing so well.

The players see how Ryans wants them to be encouraged and play for each other so that it can easily make them want to play for him. Since Week 1 of 2021, the defensive players have been consistent each and every game with their energy. They are juiced to play and it is thanks to Ryans. The energy that Robert Saleh gave to his players was maintained by Ryans when he took over. And it probably has even increased.

"It's just an inspiration to me to watch these guys from the sideline, watch these guys play and how hard they play each and every week. It's unbelievable and I'm just proud to coach these guys and I'm happy and blessed to just be in position to be their coach because of the mindset and their attitude each and every week.”