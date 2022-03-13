Deshaun Watson Market Dampens 49ers' Ability to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

Still no news on the 49ers trading Jimmy Garoppolo.

And I wouldn't expect that to change anytime soon. Deshaun Watson is now back on the market as a tradeable player. Quarterback needy teams will put him at the forefront to acquire easily over Garoppolo.

There just isn't much to think about when comparing the two players. Watson is garnering interest from teams like the Saints and Panthers right now, but I doubt that they are the only ones. Teams like the Colts are sure to sniff around with Watson and hold off on pulling the trigger for Garoppolo.

The 49ers' ability to trade Garoppolo dampens thanks to Watson being back available on the market.

Right when things were looking better to get a deal done with Aaron Rodgers staying put, Russell Wilson going to Denver, and Carson Wentz going to the Commanders. The 49ers looked poised to send Garoppolo to the Colts or a sleeper team like the Saints. But with Watson back, Garoppolo is now just a secondary asset to gloss over in a pursuit for Watson.

With the way things are, it is looking more and more likely that the 49ers are going to be forced to cut Garoppolo within a few days. They cannot afford to wait for some measly day three draft pick, which is the most any team should forfeit in a trade, in return for Garoppolo. What matters most is getting his contract off of the books entering free agency. Otherwise, the 49ers can kiss negotiations and pursuit of free agents goodbye.

Now, a trade could still occur even with Watson on the market again. Teams could still feel weary of Watson and his legal dealings, despite that most of it is put to bed. Whatever the case may be, there is still a chance the 49ers get a deal done. I just do not see any way that happens when quarterback needy teams are better off waiting for the 49ers to cut Garoppolo as they will have to do it by Mar. 16 should a deal not get done.

A very tough spot for the 49ers as time runs out.