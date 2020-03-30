All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Did the 49ers do Enough in Free Agency?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Only four players were added to the San Francisco 49ers since the free agency tampering period officially began on March 16. That is a number that isn't going to move the needle for many people, especially the fans. 

Free agency usually creates a demand for excitement for fans because it is a chance for their favorite team to bring in the "sexy" name. Prior to free agency, the 49ers salary-cap space was abysmal. They had just under $13 million of space, so they were not going to be big spenders by default.

However, when the Niners traded DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts, they gained a chunk of cap space back when his contract came off the books. Once that occurred, the 49ers could officially look at those "sexy" names in the market. Unfortunately for the fans who were hoping for that, the 49ers did the opposite. 

They re-signed their own players like Arik Armstead, Jimmie Ward and few other key depth players. With the little bit of cap space left, they went and signed four players from outside the team. It really was a boring free agency for the 49ers, who possibly got worse with these moves.

It begs the question to ask: did the 49ers do enough in free agency?

No they did not. They went beyond enough.

For a team that was poised to do absolutely nothing in free agency a month ago - the 49ers exceeded expectations. This is a team that was just in the Super Bowl and were seven minutes away from being crowned champions. There isn't a whole lot of moves they need to make anyways.

What their top priority was going into free agency was keeping as much of the main roster as intact. They accomplished that goal profusely by locking in two of their top three star free agents. Emmanuel Sanders was the only one who ended up departing the team, which was to be expected.

Retaining Armstead and Ward seemed like a pipe-dream prior to the Buckner trade. At one point, it was even thought that the 49ers would lose out on both Armstead and Ward. However, John Lynch and his staff worked tirelessly to configure a plan to keep these players and a few other quality depth players.

They made the moves that they needed to do, which is what plenty of teams make the mistake of doing in free agency. This is the period where teams should be addressing need, not go overboard with the spending just because they have the cap space. Even with a limited cap, the 49ers were able to create some and keep a strong core of players.

Along with that, they gained crucial draft capital in the Buckner trade with the 13th overall pick. That pick needs to be considered when deciding if the 49ers did enough in free agency. San Francisco has set themselves up for an interesting draft, which looked just as abysmal as their free agency outlook a month ago.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the 49ers win Total in 2020

Last season, the 49ers finished the season at 13-3. A record that allowed them to win the NFC west and clinch the top-seed in the NFC playoff race, which granted them homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

mosique2003

Three Reasons 49ers Should Target a Cornerback With Pick No. 13

The San Francisco 49ers have two picks in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft and will likely be choosing between a cornerback and wide receiver.

Matt Holder

49ers Arik Armstead Vows to be Improved Run Defender

2019 was a breakthrough for defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Not only was he able to remain healthy, but he proved that he is a top-tier versatile player.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers Top Five Free Agent Signings in Last Decade

The 49ers had some great teams this past decade. Starting with the Jim Harbaugh era in 2011 and ending with Kyle Shanahan in 2019, San Francisco made the NFC Championship four times, winning it twice.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Free Agency: Reviewing Leftover Defensive Needs

The 49ers are just about wrapped up with free agency now that their salary-cap is back in a limited state. So what are their leftover defensive needs now that they are done with adding free agents?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

hmw

49ers Free Agency: Reviewing Leftover Offensive Needs

Free agency is just about wrapped up for the San Francisco 49ers now that their salary-cap is back to where it started. The 49ers accomplished their plan heading into free agency, which was to keep most of the overall roster intact.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR Henry Ruggs III

In need of a wide receiver, the San Francisco 49ers could potentially select Henry Ruggs III with the No. 13 pick they acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in the DeForest Buckner trade.

Nicholas Cothrel

How Richard Sherman is Handling Social Distancing

The offseason is certainly different for a bunch NFL players, except for some veteran players like San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Projecting the 49ers Right Guard Situation

There is a vacant spot at right guard for the San Francisco 49ers as they attempt to solidify one of their weakest areas on the team.

Maverick Pallack

Should the 49ers Wait Until Pick No. 31 to Draft a Wide Receiver?

Now that the 49ers have the No. 13 pick everything is on the table. San Francisco can now go after the more polished draft prospects. The position of interest here has been wide receiver.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08