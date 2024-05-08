Did the 49ers Draft Malik Mustapha to Replace Talanoa Hufanga?
The plan for the 2024 NFL draft was a clear one for the San Francisco 49ers.
It was to find players who can be contingencies for starters in 2025. That is what enticed the 49ers to take Ricky Pearsall with pick No. 31. He is someone who should be able to contribute immediately and be a replacement for Deebo Samuel next year should the 49ers move off of him.
Pearsall wasn't the only player the 49ers considered for their contingency. Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha is someone who can be a potential starter in 2025. Mustapha would be taking Talanoa Hufanga's spot. The 49ers were already looking at upgrades at safety during free agency.
It is why they brought in Julian Blackmon for a visit. If their salary cap space was more abundant, then the 49ers likely look at others on the free market like a Justin Simmons to replace Hufanga now. So, did the 49ers draft Mustapha to replace Hufanga?
I believe so. Hufanga is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season. Given that Brock Purdy will be due for an extension among other cap hits, Hufanga is bound to be a salary cap casualty that the 49ers aren't willing to re-sign.
The fact that the 49ers entertained free agency with a safety gives an idea of where they are at. Hufanga is coming off a torn ACL and perhaps the 49ers aren't too keen to pay him off that along with his average coverage skills.
Mustapha is a cheaper option who could end up being a plug and play for when and if Hufanga leaves next year. He is similar to Hufanga as both players excel in the box. When Hufanga was lost for the 2023 season with a torn ACL, the 49ers didn't have that safety who could give them that.
Ji'Ayir Brown is more of a cover safety with his ball-hawking skills. Mustapha can be someone the 49ers use in the same capacity as Hufanga in that true strong safety role and hope to develop his coverage skills to be more polished.
At least Samuel can feel good knowing he wasn't the only player that the 49ers are looking to replace beyond 2024.