Dolphins Request to Intervew 49ers OC Mike McDaniel to be Head Coach

The Dolphins interviewed McDaniel last year to be their offensive coordinator, but didn't hire him.
The 49ers might lose their offensive coordinator soon.

The Miami Dolphins put in a request to interview San Francisco O.C. Mike McDaniel, according to The NFL Network. McDaniel doesn't call the 49ers offensive plays -- Kyle Shanahan does -- but McDaniel is the architect of the 49ers' cutting-edge run scheme and everyone knows it.

The Dolphins interviewed McDaniel last year to be their offensive coordinator, but didn't hire him. It's possible his interview didn't go well. His interviews with the media typically are awkward, because he stammers and talks in circles and does not come across as an NFL coach or a leader of men.

But the Dolphins know that already, and they still want another look at him, this time for a much bigger job opening.

Hmmm.

Maybe Miami has changed their priorites. Instead of hiring a leader with defensive background, like their previous head coach Brian Flores, maybe the Dolphins now want the opposite -- an offense avant who can provide a run game to make life easier for Dolphins young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins also requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach position, which is interesting, because Quinn and McDaniel will face each other this Sunday. And you would think the winner might get the job with the Dolphins.

But the loser would have the better chance to get hired by Miami, because the loser's season will be over and can sign with the Dolphins right away, while the winner will have to wait until his team's season eventually ends, whenever that might be.

So if the 49ers lose to the Cowboys, they might lose more than just a playoff game. They might lose their run game architect, too.

News

