Ed McCaffrey: Brock Purdy will Play for the 49ers for a Long, Long Time
The price to keep Brock Purdy on the 49ers long-term just went up.
With the Jaguars giving Trevor Lawrence a five-year, $275 million contract extension this week, next year the 49ers probably will have to give Brock Purdy a five-year, $300 million extension. That's the nature of the business.
And Christian McCaffrey's father, Ed McCaffrey, thinks Purdy is a franchise quarterback who will be worth every penny.
"Oh, absolutely," McCaffrey said. "He's going to be playing for the 49ers for a long, long time.
"Your ability to process and anticipate and react, I don't think you can fully tell that until a quarterback gets in an NFL game, and then you start to see it. And some players are better NFL players than college players because they have that skill set that lends itself to the NFL game. I think Brock has that. I think he has intelligence.
"He's more mobile than what you would think. And I think that was noticeable last season. He got out of a lot of pressures, rolled left, rolled right, stepped up in the pocket, kept his eyes downfield, threw with anticipation, goes through his progression quickly.
"You get into an NFL game and it's the fastest the game's ever been played. And so if we want to compare to a video game, if you're playing on [level] six or seven or eight, if you play for a great team and a great conference in college, you got to put it up to ten or maybe eleven? And now, that's the NFL game, and not everybody can make that leap."
I find it interesting that people close to the 49ers' star players think that Purdy is underrated, while people close to the 49ers' head coach think that Purdy is overrated, don't you?