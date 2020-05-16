Emmanuel Moseley began last season as an anonymous backup cornerback on the 49ers, ended last season as a starting cornerback on a Super Bowl team and will enter next season as the favorite to keep the starting job opposite Richard Sherman.

Moseley had quite a year.

Here are his biggest strengths at this stage of his young career.

Strength No. 1: Hitting

It’s the first thing you notice about Moseley, and the biggest difference between him and Ahkello Witherspoon, the cornerback whom Moseley replaced. Witherspoon sometimes shies away from contact. Moseley invites it. Seems to like violence. He takes on much bigger players, such as tight ends, and drives them backward. Every time Moseley made a big hit or a crucial stop, he endeared himself to his coaches and teammates.

Strength No. 2: Jumping in-breaking routes

Moseley likes to anticipate passes when he plays zone coverage. He shuffles backward while he eyeballs the quarterback. And if the quarterback stares down his receiver, Moseley often will break toward the pass before the receiver even turns his head. Moseley did this twice last season -- first when he intercepted Panthers backups quarterback Kyle Allen, and then when he intercepted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship game. Both times, Moseley broke early on a pass over the middle.

Strength No. 3: Redzone

Moseley is quite aggressive when he doesn’t have to worry about the deep pass. Teams tested Moseley in the red zone last season and he passed those tests. He made two difficult, diving pass breakups in the end zone -- one during his first career start Week 5 against the Browns, and another to save a win late in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks Week 17.

Weakness No. 1: Defending crossing routes

Moseley is much more comfortable playing zone coverage than man-to-man coverage. When it’s man, he has to turn his back to the quarterback and chase a wide receiver. Moseley tends to peak at the quarterback during the play -- big no-no -- and then loses the wide receiver. He did this twice against the Cardinals last season. First, he gave up an 88-yard touchdown pass to rookie Andy Isabella, who ran a simple crossing route. Two weeks later, the 49ers faced the Cardinals again, and this time Moseley gave up a 23-yard catch to Pharoh Cooper, who ran another simple crossing route. The Cardinals scouted Moseley well.

Weakness No. 2: Defending comeback routes

Moseley is aggressive in the red zone, but he can be consertative in the middle of the field. He doesn’t want to give up the long pass -- who does? -- so he gives wide receivers big cushions, and gives up easy 10-yard catches to anyone who runs a convincing comeback route. Moseley consistently reacts too late and gives up too much separation.

Weakness No. 3: Defending out routes

Same issue as above. Moseley plays conservatively and gives up some easy short catches, especially when the wide receiver runs a quick out route. Moseley will concede the catch and the first down. Even if it’s second and four, he typically will give the wide receiver an eight-yard cushion.

Weakness No. 4: Eye discipline

Remember when I pointed out how Moseley likes to jump in-breaking routes? The Chiefs noticed that when they game-planned for the Super Bowl. And they used this tendency against Moseley by sending a decoy into his zone. The Chiefs hoped Moseley would follow the decoy and vacate his zone, which he did. Twice. First, he gave up a 28-yard catch to Sammy Watkins. Then, in the fourth quarter with the season on the line, Moseley gave up a 44-yard catch to Sammy Watkins.

Season over.

Moseley made rookie mistakes last season. He was aggressive when he should have been disciplined, and he was conservative when he should have been aggressive. But he played well for the most part, hit hard and never seemed to lose confidence. He only should improve with experience.