An offseason goal of the San Francisco 49ers was to bring in another tight end.

The thought process behind that was to find a capable player who can ease some of the pressure off of George Kittle. That is why the 49ers were in the hunt for Austin Hooper in free agency before he signed with the Cleveland Browns.

When free agency failed, the 49ers turned their attention to the NFL Draft to address the position. That is where they selected Georgia's Charlie Woerner 190th overall in the sixth-round.

Much like with offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, the expectations for Woerner in 2020 will be low. His draft position does not demand high expectations. And it's not like he is taking Kittle or even Ross Dwelley's job soon.

So what are the expectations for Woerner in his rookie season?

Well, Woerner is actually a solid blocker who could find himself a role instantly in that capacity. It is a similar role that Levine Toilolo had last season as a rotational blocker when needed.

"To bring in a new tight end was important to us," Kyle Shanahan said at the conclusion of the draft. "We see him competing with (Daniel) Helm right there, trying to take on that (Garrett) Celek role, that Levine role, Logan Paulsen, which is a very important role for us. It majors around blocking, that's what you do best, but if that's all you do is block, then we'll just get an O-Lineman to play your position instead. He's got to have some pass skill and we definitely see that and we’re excited about him.”

Woerner's value in 2020 will be as a blocker, but the 49ers didn't simply draft him to be a one-tricky pony. San Francisco would have just opted to draft an offensive lineman as Shanahan eluded to. The standard that Woerner needs to reach is a dual-threat tight end. He needs to develop into a capable receiver.

Otherwise, whenever the Niners roll him out on offense, it will be too easy to predict what the 49ers are calling. Woerner registered 38 catches during his time at Georgia, which isn't really going to impress anyone. On the flip side, Kittle had only 48 catches during his time at Iowa. There is hope that Woerner can become that dual-threat. Maybe not to the elite degree of Kittle, but he doesn't need to be.

The point of selecting Woerner is to mold him into a complimentary player for Kittle. Just imagine this full-course dinner: Kittle acts as the meat, while Woerner will become the complementary potatoes.

A little cheesy of an analogy, but the point is not every player that is brought on is meant to be a premier talent. That is always the ideal result, but it is hardly the reality.

The expectation for Woerner in 2020 is to hold it down as a blocker, while developing himself as a receiver. 2020 may not be the season he figures it out, but he does have the tools to carve his way into a dual-threat tight end.