Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz was drafted as the 153rd overall pick in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers. McKivitz's selection was the 49ers' first pick since the first-round when they took wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk 25th overall.

That is quite the free fall between picks, but was necessary because the Niners acquired Trent Williams in between. Drafting McKivitz may have been a head-scratcher to some fans. He is predominantly an offensive tackle, so there is no way he is going to see playing time anytime soon there.

So what are the expectations for McKivitz in 2020?

Being selected in the fifth round doesn't generally garner any real expectations. No one really expects much from a player drafted this late. Most of time if a player can prove to be a quality backup, then that pick was a hit.

However, given the history the 49ers have in the fifth round over the last three years, anything is possible. George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw, and even Trent Taylor have proven to be more than mere late-round additions. All three of these players have exceeded their expectations so far, which brings much hope for McKivitz.

The only issue with him lies that he is an offensive tackle. As stated earlier, there is no way he is going to see playing time with Williams and Mike McGlinchey holding it down. Not to mention Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill proving capable there.

Where McKivitz will have to find his role is as a guard, despite having minimal experience there. He did get some run as a guard in one game in 2018 and at this year's Senior Bowl. That is where the 49ers' logic in selecting McKivitz comes in. Offensive guard needs depth and McKivitz provides the Niners a project that they can try to develop for the future.

Because he needs a lot of work, especially without offseason reps, McKivitz is most likely a practice-squad player. But of course, anything can happen when the season progresses. Right guard is one position that is a mystery. Brunskill is the front-running favorite there with Tom Compton right behind him.

This is where the 49ers' fifth-round magic could come into play. There is hope for him to continue to build himself as a guard, which is why he saw playing time there in the Senior Bowl. That is where the NFL envisions him.

Expectations for McKivitz are very low in 2020 with the hope being that he can exceed them like previous 49ers fifth-round picks. I wouldn't hold my breathe for that to happen in his rookie season, but the future does hold a lot of potential for him.