Feeney Offers an Inexpensive Alternative if the 49ers Lose Tomlinson in Free Agency

A viable cost-effective replacement if Tomlinson signs elsewhere is free agent Dan Feeney, who the 49ers visited during the pre-draft process back in 2017.

Left guard Laken Tomlinson has been the most reliable player on the 49ers’ roster, missing just one game in seven seasons (2017). Yet, the veteran is set for free agency.

Similarly to left tackle Trent Williams’ possible departure last offseason, Tomlinson’s impending free agency creates a massive hole on the left side with no clear replacement on the roster.

The 49ers must have a backup plan if their pinnacle of consistency leaves.

Guard Aaron Banks would be a logical in-house replacement. However, the 49ers got almost nothing from Banks last season, and should not count on a massive second-year jump.

The draft would be another avenue to fill Tomlinson’s vacancy, but this regime has yet to show the ability to draft and develop offensive linemen.

It would be unwise to enter next preseason with Banks or a mid-round rookie as the unquestioned starter.

That is why the 49ers must keep their eye on the open market if Tomlinson gets his deserved pay raise from another team.

A viable cost-effective replacement if Tomlinson signs elsewhere is free agent Dan Feeney, who the 49ers visited during the pre-draft process back in 2017.

Feeney started five games last season for the New York Jets (75.9 PFF grade in 2021), where he learned the Kyle Shanahan system from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

In addition to the LaFleur ties, Feeney played the first four seasons of his NFL career for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers head coach that drafted Feeney? Current 49ers’ assistant head coach Anthony Lynn.

Although Tomlinson is worth every penny, the 49ers might be priced out of his market, especially with so many win-now teams, such as Cincinnati, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, and more, needing interior offensive line help.

San Francisco needs a bargain alternative.

Feeney is no Tomlinson. He has 15 penalties and allowed 18 sacks in five seasons. But Feeney would offer position versatility (he added center to his repertoire last season), and comes at a fraction of the price.

If Banks or a rookie grabs control of left guard, Feeney could slide into a sixth man role. If the second-year Notre Dame product needs more time to adjust to the NFL, Feeney could hold down left guard.

The 49ers must do their best to re-sign Tomlinson. Yet they need a contingency plan to overcome his loss if the veteran finds a deal they cannot afford to match.

Follow me on Twitter @Mavpallack