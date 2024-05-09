Five 49ers Who Have the Most to Prove in 2024
Here are the five 49ers who have the most to prove in 2024.
1. Nick Bosa
The 49ers paid him $51 million last year when you factor in his signing bonus, and he didn't play up to his standards. He held out all of training camp, signed his extension a few days before the season opener and then recorded 10.5 sacks in 17 games -- his lowest output for a full season since his rookie year. He simply didn't take over games the way he did in the past, and he's getting paid to be a game-changer. He needs to be dominant this year.
2. Javon Hargrave
He was the 49ers' big addition in free agency just a year ago. He was supposed to be the player who pushed them over the hump, but he wasn't. He was a disappointment. He was almost nonexistent against the run, and at times he was invisible as a pass-rusher, too. He's getting paid to be a dominant defensive tackle, someone like DeForest Buckner. If Hargrave can't improve his performance, he might get cut next year.
3. Leonard Floyd
Of all the players the 49ers added this offseason, Floyd is the one who's supposed to make the biggest impact this year. He's supposed to be the 49ers' best edge rusher since Dee Ford. Floyd has recorded at least 9 sacks four seasons in a row, but he'll be 32 this year. If he falls off, the 49ers will need to trade for an edge rusher at the deadline like they did last year.
4. Talanoa Hufanga
He's coming off a torn ACL. He was an All Pro in 2022. He'll be a free agent next year and the 49ers just drafted his potential replacement -- Malik Mustapha. Can Hufanga regain his All Pro form and prove he's worth a big payday, or will he lose a step and possibly his starting job as well?
5. Brock Purdy
He hasn't gotten a contract extension yet, but he most likely will get it next year assuming everything goes as we expect and he solidifies himself as a quarterback who's worth more than $50 million per season. That's a ton of pressure and it comes with lots and lots of scrutiny -- scrutiny he hasn't faced before. He already has exceeded expectations as the last pick in the draft. Now he has to live up to the expectations that come with getting paid big money.