Five Teams That Jaquiski Tartt Could Leave the 49ers for in Free Agency

Jaquiski Tartt could be out of the price range of the 49ers. These five teams have the means to target and attract Tartt in free agency.

Jaquiski Tartt has been a massively underrated player with the 49ers.

Make no mistake, the guy is one of the top safeties in the league and deserves to be viewed as one of the upper-echelon players at the position.

The only way for that to happen is for him to get paid well, which I believe will be out of the 49ers' price range. There is no greater lock to me for a player to leave in free agency than Tartt. He wants to be paid, which is why he took so long to re-sign with the 49ers last season. His market wasn't there, but now he certainly shall have one.

Here are five teams that Tartt could leave the 49ers for in free agency.

Dolphins

It is always a cop-out to choose the team with the most salary cap space ($61.2 million to be exact), but it's because it always makes sense. And when you consider that former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is now the head coach of the Dolphins, targeting Tartt could certainly be on their radar. The Dolphins have everything that Tartt would need. A huge payday along with the lack of state taxes that can diminish it. The city of Miami itself is alluring as well.

Plus, adding Tartt to a secondary that already has Xavien Howard and Byron Jones is scary. Miami will need to improve their defense as Tua Tagovailoa isn't going to be putting up a ton of points in a new offense. McDaniel understands what it takes to operate with a limited or average quarterback, so signing Tartt to improve the defense will only make it easier for the offense.

Chargers

From one cop-out to the next, the Chargers have the second-most salary cap space in the league at $57.5 million. Again, Tartt can cash out on a deal with the Chargers, but he is all too familiar with state taxes in California. The only way I envision him being interested is if the Chargers up the deal to make up for some of that, which I believe they could. The Chargers, despite having a defensive oriented head coach in Brandon Staley, were not a good defense. They have so much talent on defense, yet massively underachieved.

A way to improve that is to add a superb safety such as Tartt. Staley may be interested in Tartt given the season he spent with the Rams, so he may take a liking to him and understand that he can elevate his defense. Even with Derwin James and Nasir Adderley aboard, adding Tartt would still improve the defense. I wouldn't expect Tartt to go here as it's a bit of a long shot, but I wouldn't be shocked if the Chargers tried to bring him in for a visit.

Jets

Last year's free agency period had a bunch of 49ers players slated to join former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in New York with the Jets. Turns out it was only Tevin Coleman they could nab. It is clear that Saleh has zero juice with personnel decisions, but maybe this time around with the salary cap back in normal shape following a COVID offseason they end up recruiting Tartt.

Marcus Maye is all but gone with the Jets, so they need a stud safety. Even if Maye remained, they could still use Tartt and improve with him. What better way for Tartt to get paid ($44.7 million in cap space) AND maintain his high-level form than going to a team where he is familiar with the defensive scheme.

Raiders

Safety has been a massive need for the Raiders ever since Charles Woodson retired after the 2015 season. They have whiffed massively in the draft and in free agency when it comes to safeties. Jimmie Ward was even offered a deal by them, which supposedly involved more money than the 49ers, but elected to re-sign with San Francisco. The Raiders are pressed at safety. Only their rookie Trevon Moehrig is promising. They need a massive upgrade still.

Tartt can be that upgrade. With state taxes a myth in Nevada and with $19.7 million in salary cap space, the Raiders can entice Tartt with a sweet deal. He'll easily get the recognition of being one of the best defensive players, if not players overall, should he crave that. And the Raiders are a playoff contender, so he can have it all. Under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, there is definitely a fit with Tartt given Graham's heavy usage in zone and overall adaptability.

Colts

The Dolphins are my top destination that Tartt will be targeted or will desire for himself in free agency. Right after Miami is the Colts for me. Of all the teams I have listed, the Colts have the best situation for Tartt. They have $37 million in salary cap space along with being playoff contenders. Indianapolis, despite missing the playoffs, is a strong team to go up against. They need a strong safety that can align with how strong of a matchup they are with other teams.

Gus Bradley is the new defensive coordinator with the 49ers, so there is a fit there. Robert Saleh coached under Bradley in Jacksonville and a lot of his elements in his defense stems from his time with Bradley. So Tartt has familiarity with the Colts under Bradley and will only increase when he meets up with DeForest Buckner. The Colts are a team that should consider Tartt and vice versa.