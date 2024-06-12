All 49ers

Former 49ers TE Vernon Davis Describes the Super Bowl Hangover

It's real.

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis (85) leaves the field after being defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Teams that lose the Super Bowl almost never win it the following year. In fact, they often regress because of something called the Super Bowl hangover.

It's real. If you don't believe me, ask anyone who ever has lost a Super Bowl. Today, I asked Vernon Davis to describe what it feels like. He was on the 49ers team that lost to the Ravens in the Super Bowl in 2013. Here's what Davis said.

DAVIS: "You know that making it there is few and far between. If you know that, and you go that far, you put in all this work to lose the biggest game of your life, it's horrifying. It just doesn't make sense. When you leave that game, you wish you could rewind the hands of time and do something different. That's the feeling. Knowing that you can't change the hands of time is the biggest Debbie Downer."

ME: As an athlete, you're coached to let go of the past and focus on the next play, the next season, etc. But it seems like human nature would keep you preoccupied with the past when you lose a Super Bowl. Are there politics that come into play as well after a Super Bowl loss?

DAVIS: "Yeah, there are a lot of politics. The game is all about what have you done for me lately? If a guy isn't performing, then he's going to be out. He's done. They're constantly moving pieces around and seeing what pieces fit from a cap standpoint."

ME: And on the other side of the coin, after a Super Bowl appearance, those players have leverage to ask for better deals because their value is at an all-time high. We're seeing that with the 49ers.

DAVIS: "At some point, you're going to have to get rid of some guys you don't want to get rid of. It's no hard feelings. It's part of the business."

