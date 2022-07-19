A lot is on the line in 2022 for some players on the 49ers. Specifically when it comes to players who have underwhelmed and are entering the final year of their deals.

This is a last chance for these players to raise their stock this year for a new deal that’ll be sweet or to retain trust from the 49ers. Otherwise, these players could see themselves phased out and/or struggling in free agency next year.

Here are four 49ers that are facing a make or break season.

Mike McGlinchey

Entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, Mike McGlinchey is battling for that second contract. Whether it is from the 49ers or someone else, he needs a major bounce back year, which will be tough for McGlinchey. Coming off a torn quad is concerning. As a run blocker, he was always sound and even was decent in pass protection. How he responds from that significant injury will be a major development. Returning to form will be crucial for him. If he doesn’t prove that he has left the injury in the past, then the 49ers could move on and/or offer him a “prove it” one-year deal.

McGlinchey has always needed to improve his pass protection, specifically when it came to critical downs. It isn’t so much that McGlinchey is a turnstile. Rather he turns into one on pivotal downs, which is just as bad. A lot is riding on 2022 for McGlinchey. This could be his last year with the 49ers and last year ever getting anywhere close to the salary he is being paid now if he falls short this year.

Javon Kinlaw

Speaking of underwhelming first-round picks, Javon Kinlaw has not been able to live up to his draft status. Health has not been a friend of his since he was drafted. The guy just can’t find a stroke of luck when it comes to avoiding injuries. All he needs is to find that luck so he can finally get a chance at gaining traction toward improving himself. But sustaining a healthy status is a BIG if for Kinlaw. History is against him so far and if it continues to repeat itself, the 49ers most likely will not pick up his fifth-year option.

However, sustaining health even if just for the majority of the season will instill massive hope for himself and the 49ers. All he needs this season is to be available for almost every game and be a contributor. He doesn’t need to be a heavily impactful player right off the rip. The 49ers will gladly just take him healthy and making a few key plays a game. Although, his draft status suggests he should be impactful practically every game. Still, just a good bill of health and some key contributions will easily salvage his career and potentially set himself up for an incredible year in 2023.

Dre Greenlaw

It’s been a lightly quiet career for Dre Greenlaw following his incredible rookie season. Initially, he looked as if he was going to be the co-star to Fred Warner. He did end up making Kwon Alexander expendable for the 49ers. However, he just hasn’t been that great. Azeez Al-Shaair has easily leaped him as the better linebacker. He’s just a better impact player and is able to do anything that is asked of him. Greenlaw on the other hand has his struggles in coverage and can be a liability at times. Don’t get me wrong. Greenlaw being the No. 3 linebacker is sweet to have. He’s still an extremely fast and athletic linebacker, so he has the skill set to be better than just a solid player.

But with Al-Shaair stepping up and beyond last year over any season that Greenlaw has produced, it becomes clear that Greenlaw is playing his final year. If he doesn’t showcase that he’s still worthy of seeing significant snaps, then he will see a great reduction in playing time. That’ll hurt any possible return with the 49ers and any decent deal with another team in free agency. 2022 is the best chance for Greenlaw to up his value. He just needs to take advantage of the opportunities he gets, which he’s more than capable of doing. Most importantly, he must hope for luck with his injuries because teams will offer him the minimum as he’s trending toward injury prone.

Jake Brendel

A lot of trust and confidence is being placed behind Jake Brendel. Following up as the starter with Alex Mack retiring is no easy feat. But the 49ers seem to think they’ll be fine at center with Brendel despite him being just a backup for his whole career thus far. Having so much trust invested in him means that Brendel cannot squander this chance. He has the opportunity of a lifetime right now. He’s going to be the starting center for a quarterback in Trey Lance who he has spent ample time with last year. The two should be on par with each other in handling snaps.

Brendel being able to slide in with little drop off from Mack and holding his own as a blocker will be a home run for the 49ers. In fact, it can take their offense up a level and raise their chances of going far in 2022. I’m just extremely skeptical to think he’ll be anything close to that. It is a huge make-or-break year for Brendel here. If he takes advantage of this chance and performas well, then he is the center for a while. If he falls flat on his face, then he’ll forever be a backup.