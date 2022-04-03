Frank Gore to Retire with the 49ers

It will be fascinating to see what Gore does next.

Arguably the greatest running back in 49ers history will retire with the 49ers.

Frank Gore will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the team this offseason, he told TheSFNiners. The 49ers did the same thing for NaVorro Bowman a few years ago when he retired. It's the courteous thing to do for a franchise legend.

Gore finishes his career with 16,000 rushing yards -- third most all time behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Gore also is the 49ers' all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards for San Francisco -- No. 2 is Joe Perry, who finished his career with 8,689 yards on the 49ers.

Gore is one of the most determined running backs of all time. After tearing his ACL twice in college, he fell to the third round of the NFL draft, where the 49ers picked him. He probably would have been a first-round pick and a much more explosive running back had he not suffered those injuries.

Gore never was the best running back in the NFL, but he was top 5 roughly eight seasons in a row. And then he kept playing. Even when he seemed old, past his prime, washed up, he kept running, kept exceeding expectations, because that's what he does.

I remember when Gore was nearing the end of his time with the 49ers, he mentioned to reporters that Jed York said he'd hire Gore as a scout when he's retired. I'm guessing York will honor that promise.

It will be fascinating to see what Gore does next.

Congratulations on what should be a Hall of Fame career.