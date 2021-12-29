Fred Warner Explains how Trey Lance Has Improved in Practice

Trey Lance probably will start his second career game, and his first since Week 5. And according to his coaches and teammates, he's a totally different player now.

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers haven't ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo yet for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, but it seems highly unlikely he'll play.

And that means rookie quarterback Trey Lance probably will start his second career game, and his first since Week 5. And according to his coaches and teammates, he's a totally different player now.

Here's what All Pro linebacker Fred Warner on Wednesday about Lance.

Q: Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Trey Lance's past four weeks have been his best four weeks since he has been here, and that the defensive coaches and players would say the same thing. What have you seen from Lance and, if Shanahan is right, what exactly leaps out to you about him?

WARNER: "Just his confidence has continued to grow and grow. Early on in the season working on the scout team, he was playing things a little safer, using his legs a lot just to run, didn't want to throw an interception. I had to pull him to the side and say, 'Look, Trey.' Frist of all, we weren't getting the work that we needed to defend balls down the field, and you saw that on game day. Also, just for his sake, I was like, 'Listen, this is your opportunity to take chances and develop in that part of your game. Take a chance. See if you can fit the ball into tight spaces. Can you throw on the run and complete a pass down the field?" After that conversation, he started to really grow. And now you see these crazy plays where he's just getting the ball right over guys' fingertips and tossing the ball downfield and making these great plays. It's just a confidence. You grow every year, especially as a rookie, every single day, pushing the limits. That's what I've seen out of him."

Quite an endorsement from quite a player.

We'll see if Lance's newfound confidence transfers from practice to the games.