Fred Warner Explains why the 49ers Locker Room Trusts Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo's performance has nose dived since the playoffs began.

In the regular season, he completed 68.3 percent of his throws, tossed 20 touchdowns passes and 12 interceptions and posted a quarterback rating of 98.7.

Through two postseason games, Garoppolo has completed 61.4 percent of his throws, tossed 0 touchdown passes and 2 picks and posted a quarterback rating of 70.3.

The 49ers clearly are winning in spite of Garoppolo, but their players don't seem to think so. They defend Garoppolo constantly and play hard for him.

On Wednesday, middle linebacker Fred Warner explained why the 49ers locker room continues to trust Garoppolo even when he struggles:

WARNER: "We're able to maintain trust in him because we keep winning. If you went down the list of the order of importance of positions on the team, quarterback is No. 1. A team's success is heavily dependent on the quarterback position. The fact that we're winning is not a surprise. Jimmy is playing great football, and it's a team game. It's not all heavily dependent on if Jimmy does well, we're going to win. No, he does exactly what we need him to, and he comes into work every single day and is the exact same person. He's not on social media looking at what everybody is tweeting about him. Who knows what he does outside the building? I don't know, but at soon as he comes inside this building he literally is the same exact person every single day no matter what. I think that's what we all respect the most, that he comes to work and is always trying to get better."