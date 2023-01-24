Fred Warner had a Legacy Game in 49ers Playoff Win Against Cowboys

The performance that Fred Warner had against the Dallas Cowboys was easily a legacy game for him. Here is why.

Defense was the main theme in the Divisional playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Both sides had their star players making incredible plays by giving no ground to the opposing offense. But there was no player who shined brighter on either defense than All Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

It cannot be overstated how phenomenal of a performance that Warner had against the Cowboys. Warner was all over the place making plays both direct and indirectly. Calling him an impact player doesn't do him justice for what he put on display on Sunday evening.

Warner's performance in the win over the Cowboys was easily a legacy game for him.

It was just an outright all-time performance in his career given the fact that it was a playoff game against a solid offense. Warner finished the game with a team-high nine tackles and an interception. Even these stats, as good as they are, don't give him enough credit. Look no further than when Warner causes a pass breakup on All Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on third down in the third-quarter.

Just an absolute monster of a play. To be able to cover Lamb after lining up in the A-gap to feign a blitz is a complete phenomenon. Warner has to be from space because there is no other linebacker in the NFL capable of doing this. And he did it against an All Pro receiver. Simply a magnificent play. Now, you could nitpick that it was a bit underthrown, but if Warner is just a couple of steps slower, Lamb likely reels it in for a touchdown. This was THE game changing play to me that removed a touchdown for the Cowboys thanks to Warner.

Warner was by far the most impressive player in this game. There were other significant plays that he had in this game as well. From stopping Tony Pollard behind the line of scrimmage on multiple runs, to walling off Lamb on a third down play in the first-quarter. But his pass breakup on Lamb is the one that epitomizes it all and why he is such a unique star. He was anywhere and everywhere in this game. This was a performance that is up there with some all-time Patrick Willis performances.

A literal walking cheat code who deserves to be touted for a legacy game.