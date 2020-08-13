George Kittle Agrees to Contract Extension with 49ers

Told you.

Yesterday, I reported the 49ers would announce a contract extension for George Kittle on Friday. Not everyone believed my report. Some called it fake. Even George Kittle seemed to question it.

But it was true. I scooped everyone.

After my report came out, Mike Silver and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network learned the particulars of the deal: It’s a five-year deal worth $15 million per season, with $30 million guaranteed and a $18 million signing bonus.

My source said it would be a six-year deal worth $15.8 million per season -- awfully close. The source also said 50 percent of Kittle’s deal would be guaranteed, but only 40 percent of it is. And the source said the signing bonus would be $25 million.

So my source’s numbers were slightly off, but not by much.

This is an extremely good deal for the 49ers, and not the best deal for Kittle. He should have pushed for more guaranteed money. He got less guaranteed than Arik Armstead, who isn’t guaranteed to be a good player next year -- he’s had one good season in his entire career. Kittle has always been good and will continue to be good for quite some time. His agent, Jack Becta, could have done better.

But I don’t care. I got the scoop. Now I have to buy my dad a $40 bottle of Pinot Noir because I bet him two weeks ago the 49ers wouldn’t extend Kittle before the season starts.

I’ve never been so happy to lose a bet.