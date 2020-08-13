All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

George Kittle Agrees to Contract Extension with 49ers

Grant Cohn

Told you.

Yesterday, I reported the 49ers would announce a contract extension for George Kittle on Friday. Not everyone believed my report. Some called it fake. Even George Kittle seemed to question it.

But it was true. I scooped everyone.

After my report came out, Mike Silver and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network learned the particulars of the deal: It’s a five-year deal worth $15 million per season, with $30 million guaranteed and a $18 million signing bonus.

My source said it would be a six-year deal worth $15.8 million per season -- awfully close. The source also said 50 percent of Kittle’s deal would be guaranteed, but only 40 percent of it is. And the source said the signing bonus would be $25 million.

So my source’s numbers were slightly off, but not by much.

This is an extremely good deal for the 49ers, and not the best deal for Kittle. He should have pushed for more guaranteed money. He got less guaranteed than Arik Armstead, who isn’t guaranteed to be a good player next year -- he’s had one good season in his entire career. Kittle has always been good and will continue to be good for quite some time. His agent, Jack Becta, could have done better.

But I don’t care. I got the scoop. Now I have to buy my dad a $40 bottle of Pinot Noir because I bet him two weeks ago the 49ers wouldn’t extend Kittle before the season starts.

I’ve never been so happy to lose a bet.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Compton and Long are Key to Brunskill's Development

Tom Compton and Spencer Long will help Daniel Brunksill develop in the 49ers offense.

Maverick Pallack

by

MERL49erforlife

George Kittle to Sign Extension with 49ers on Friday

George Kittle will sign a six-year contract extension worth $94.8 million with the 49ers, according to a well-placed source.

Grant Cohn

by

mosique2003

Why Jerick McKinnon Already has a Role in the 49ers Offense

The 49ers have paid Jerick McKinnon too much money to simply cut him now.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

49ers to Sign Tavon Austin?

The 49ers reportedly intend to sign wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner69

Projecting the Impact from the 49ers' Non-First-Round Rookies

Here is what to expect from the rookies the 49ers picked after Round 1.

Nick_Newman

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

Why the 49ers are Looking to Sign Tavon Austin

Tavon Austin possesses traits the San Francisco 49ers covet.

Leo Luna

by

Boise49erfan

Why Arik Armstead Believes the 49ers Defense Can Improve in 2020

Arik Armstead explains why he believes the San Francisco 49ers defense can improve from 2019 to 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

How the 49ers can Improve Their Run Defense

Here's how the San Francisco 49ers can improve their run defense in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca

Kyle Juszczyk Predicts Jerick McKinnon will have Big Season for 49ers in 2020

Kyle Juszczyk predicts Jerick McKinnon will have a big season for the 49ers in 2020 despite missing the past two seasons with a torn ACL.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

What is Holding up the 49ers George Kittle Contract Extension?

When will the 49ers extend George Kittle and what's the hold up?

Leo Luna