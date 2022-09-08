SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers most likely won't have their starting tight end for the first game of the season, and possibly longer.

George Kittle has a groin injury that is "not good" according to reports, and severe enough to keep him out of the 49ers season opener this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Kittle suffered the injury Monday during practice and has not been seen on the practice field or in the locker room since then.

Kittle is a critical piece to the 49ers' potential Super Bowl run, so it makes sense not to rush him back for a Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, who are not particularly dangerous. The 49ers most likely will beat the Bears even if Kittle doesn't play, which means he shouldn't play. The 49ers can't allow Kittle to make the injury worse, because if it lingers all season, the 49ers probably won't win the Super Bowl. They need Kittle to be 100 percent healthy.

So sit him this week. Sit him next week in the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks too if necessary -- the Seahawks might be the worst team in the NFL. The season essentially starts Week 3 when the 49ers fly to Denver to face Russell Wilson and the Broncos. The 49ers need to make sure Kittle is 100 percent healthy by then.

This injury is not a big deal, and the 49ers still should start the season 2-0. But it is concerning that Kittle has become so injury-prone the past few seasons.