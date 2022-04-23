Skip to main content

How the 49ers Will Replace Deebo Samuel if They Trade Him

Let's assume the 49ers fulfill Samuel's request and trade him before the upcoming draft.

We don't know yet what the 49ers will do with Deebo Samuel.

It's possible they'll pay him what he wants and smooth everything over. It's possible they won't pay him and they'll keep him just to spite him. Or it's possible they'll ask for too much in a trade for him -- a couple of first round picks? -- and they'll never actually trade him, just like they've done with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Let's assume the 49ers fulfill Samuel's request and trade him before the upcoming draft. The 49ers could try to trade him for another proven wide receiver such as A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin, but those two would require hefty extensions, too. And it seems the 49ers simply don't want to pay what the market dictates a top wide receiver is worth.

So I'm guessing if the 49ers trade Samuel, they'll trade him for a package of draft picks, preferably one that includes a top-15 pick. That way, the 49ers will get a young, top-level, cheap wide receiver who will be a bargain for the next four seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If the 49ers get a top-10 pick, they might take Garrett Wilson from Ohio State. But they probably won't get a top-10 pick for Samuel. 

If the 49ers get a pick just outside the top-10, they might take Jameson Williams from Alabama. In fact, I'm guessing that's the 49ers' preferred target for a few reasons.

1. He's explosive, and the 49ers love explosive receivers.

2. He tore his ACL, and the 49ers love players with torn ACLs.

Remember, the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner for Javon Kinlaw, who had one healthy knee. They've done this before. They could do it again.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_17417600
News

Trading Deebo Samuel Would be a Massive Mistake by the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez III37 minutes ago
USATSI_17596958
News

Is Deebo Samuel's Trade Request From the 49ers Truly Based on his Usage?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III20 hours ago
My Post - 2022-04-22T131956.035
News

What Deebo Samuel is Worth in a Trade

By Grant Cohn21 hours ago
USATSI_17443188
News

Potential Destinations the 49ers Could Trade Deebo Samuel to

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIApr 21, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-21T131616.968
News

What the 49ers Might Get for Trading Deebo Samuel

By Grant CohnApr 21, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-21T113244.639
News

The 49ers Need to Let Deebo Samuel Decide his Future

By Waruna PereraApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17517729
News

Deebo Samuel has Requested the 49ers to Trade him

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIApr 21, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-19T134105.407
News

How the 49ers Will Replace Alex Mack if He Retires

By Grant CohnApr 20, 2022