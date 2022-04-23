How the 49ers Will Replace Deebo Samuel if They Trade Him

We don't know yet what the 49ers will do with Deebo Samuel.

It's possible they'll pay him what he wants and smooth everything over. It's possible they won't pay him and they'll keep him just to spite him. Or it's possible they'll ask for too much in a trade for him -- a couple of first round picks? -- and they'll never actually trade him, just like they've done with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Let's assume the 49ers fulfill Samuel's request and trade him before the upcoming draft. The 49ers could try to trade him for another proven wide receiver such as A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin, but those two would require hefty extensions, too. And it seems the 49ers simply don't want to pay what the market dictates a top wide receiver is worth.

So I'm guessing if the 49ers trade Samuel, they'll trade him for a package of draft picks, preferably one that includes a top-15 pick. That way, the 49ers will get a young, top-level, cheap wide receiver who will be a bargain for the next four seasons.

If the 49ers get a top-10 pick, they might take Garrett Wilson from Ohio State. But they probably won't get a top-10 pick for Samuel.

If the 49ers get a pick just outside the top-10, they might take Jameson Williams from Alabama. In fact, I'm guessing that's the 49ers' preferred target for a few reasons.

1. He's explosive, and the 49ers love explosive receivers.

2. He tore his ACL, and the 49ers love players with torn ACLs.

Remember, the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner for Javon Kinlaw, who had one healthy knee. They've done this before. They could do it again.