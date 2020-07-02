All49ers
How the Jamal Adams Saga could Play Out

Grant Cohn

No news to report. Just a theory. Call it an educated guess.

Last week, I reported Jets safety Jamal Adams to the 49ers is “picking up steam.” That was news. But this potential trade could take a couple months to happen.

Here’s how I read the situation:

Adams said he requested a trade because the Jets refuse to extend his contract. But he also said he won’t request an extension if the Jets trade him to the 49ers or one of six other teams. So the contract doesn’t seem like the real issue.

I believe the Jets head coach, Adam Gase, is the issue.

I never have covered Gase, but players don’t seem to like him. That’s public record. When he was the Dolphins head coach from 2016 to 2018, the front office had to get rid of three terrific players -- wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and running back Jay Ajayi -- because Gase didn’t get along with them. Then the Dolphins fired Gase, because he drove away their best players and they weren’t good anymore.

Now, Gase seems to have alienated the Jets’ best player after just one season in New York. That’s certainly how it looks to an outside observer.

I believe Adams would drop his trade request and contract demands in an instant if the Jets were to fire Gase. But they probably won’t fire him. His record was 7-9 during his first season with the Jets -- respectable -- and no good head coaches are available in July. They missed their opportunity to upgrade from Gase.

So here’s what I think will happen.

1. The Jets probably will give Gase a few months to work things out with Adams.

2. Gase probably will fail, like he failed with Landry, Phllips and Ajayi.

3. The Jets probably will trade Adams during the season -- probably some time after they play the 49ers during Week 2 and the trade deadline, which typically falls around Halloween. The Dolphins did something similar last season when they traded All Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers during Week 3 for a first-round pick plus some late rounders. The Fitzpatrick trade is the blueprint for Adams.

And when the Jets trade Adams, I believe the 49ers will be the trade partners. Time is on the 49ers side.

