Breaking: Jamal Adams to 49ers “Picking up Steam.”

Grant Cohn

Potential bombshell.

I just got a direct message from a well-placed source saying Jamal Adams to the 49ers is “picking up steam.”

This doesn’t mean Adams is coming to the 49ers, but it certainly has more reality than it did a few days ago. And it would be a big deal.

Adams, 24, was an All Pro strong safety for the New York Jets in 2019, meaning he was the NFL’s best strong safety last season. He intercepted one pass, batted down seven passes, forced two fumbles, recovered one fumble, scored one touchdown and recorded a whopping 6.5 sacks -- rare for a defensive back.

The Jets took Adams with the sixth pick of the 2017 draft -- three picks after the 49ers took defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, a bust. Adams has exceeded expectations, and missed only two games during his three-season career. Recently, Adams demanded a trade, and listed the 49ers as one of seven teams he would like to join.

Adams played college football at LSU. Meaning he conceivably could reach out to 49ers outside linebacker Kwon Alexander, who also went to LSU, and ask Alexander to lobby the 49ers to trade for him.

Alexander might not have to lobby hard. Adams is great, available, young and not particularly expensive. The 49ers would have to pay him $7.1 million in 2020, and $9.8 million in 2021 before extending his contract in 2022 when the salary cap could be $50 million dollars higher than it is now.

Adams instantly would become the best player in a 49ers secondary that could lose three starters in 2021 -- Richard Sherman, Jaquiski Tartt and K’Waun Williams. All will be free agents.

If Adams joins the team, he would be the foundation of the 49ers secondary for the next five to 10 years.

