Identifying the 49ers' Toughest Stretch of Games in 2020

Like fresh-baked cookies coming straight from the oven, the 2020 NFL schedule has arrived for everyone to digest. For the San Francisco 49ers, the schedule will act as their uphill climb towards returning to the Super Bowl. 

Like with every team's schedule, there always is a stretch of games that will prove to be the most challenging. Identifying the most difficult stretch is pivotal because that is where a team generally gets tested the most. It’s also how a team can slide from a favorable position in the standings to an unfavorable one. 

Last season, it was the 49ers’ three-game stretch in weeks 12-14 against the Packers, Ravens and Saints. They went 2-1 those three weeks with two games going down to the wire. That stretch turned out to be an historically difficult one. The combined winning percentage of those teams were .800+. No team had ever faced such a winning percentage in three-straight games that late in a season. 

The odds of that happening again for the 49ers are unlikely, but they’ll still have a stretch of games that will push them to the limit. 

This year’s toughest stretch of games for the 49ers will be Weeks 6-10. San Francisco’s opponents will be: vs Rams, at Patriots, at Seattle, vs Packers, and finishing off at New Orleans. 

Outside of this stretch, there really isn’t any that will be threatening to the 49ers. Now I know the 49ers defeated each of these teams last season. Perhaps you are even thinking, “why should the 49ers worry about this stretch?" Well, overlooking opponents is never an ideal mindset. Facing a team so many times will start to build familiarity, which should make these matchups close. Plus, all of these teams during that stretch are playoff caliber. 

The 49ers cannot take them for granted. They absolutely will be tested for these five consecutive games. 

At one point during that stretch, the Niners will have to travel to Seattle, then turn back around and prepare for the Packers on Thursday Night Football. That will arguably be the toughest part for the 49ers, because a matchup with the Seahawks at CentruyLink Field will assuredly take its toll. 

Don’t get me wrong, I think the 49ers will be able to handle most of these teams during this stretch, assuming injuries aren’t an issue. But there is a bit concern facing so many playoff-caliber teams consecutively. 

Despite the concern, this stretch will benefit the 49ers in the long run the same way their historic three-game stretch did last season. These games will only battle harden the 49ers. It is these types of games that the 49ers want to be in during the regular season so they will be fully ready for anything come the postseason. 

Before they can reach this five-game stretch, they will have to focus their attention on Week 1 against their division rival Arizona Cardinals. 

