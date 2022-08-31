Instant Analysis of the 2022 49ers Practice Squad

The 49ers just announced they signed 13 players to their practice squad. Here's who they are and what to know about them.

1. OL Jason Poe.

Poe probably is the best player on the practice squad, and has a good chance to get called up to the 53-man roster before the season is over. He even could become a starter one day -- he's that talented. But at the moment, he plays just one position -- guard. Perhaps the 49ers will teach him to play center as well.

2. DL Kemoko Turay.

Turay is a veteran who had 12 sacks in four seasons with the Colts. He's only 27, and he's a good run defender. If any of the defensive ends get injured, look for the 49ers to call up Turay to their 53-man roster.

3. WR Malik Turner.

If the 49ers had kept six wide receivers instead of five, Turner probably would have made the team. He's a solid wide out, plus he's a good special teams player. Like Turay, Turner is one injury away from getting called up.

4. S Tashaun Gipson.

Gipson is a 32-year-old veteran who has started 132 games in the NFL and has been on the 49ers for just one week. Maybe he needs time to learn the defense, or maybe he's over the hill.

5. LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball.

McCrary-Ball is an extremely athletic linebacker who probably will make the team next year after either Dre Greenlaw or Azeez Al-Shaair leave in free agency.

6. WR Willie Snead.

Snead is a 29-year-old veteran who used to be an effective third option but now appears passed his prime.

7. CB Qwuantrezz Knight.

Knight is an intriguing undrafted free agent rookie who can play nickelback, safety and special teams. He has an outside chance to make the 53-man roster at some point in his career.

8. WR Tay Martin.

Martin is an undrafted free agent rookie who didn't make many big plays in training camp or preseason, but could be a long-term practice squad project.

9. DL Alex Barrett.

Barrett is 28 and has appeared in just 9 games in his career. He probably won't appear in a 10th.

10. S Tayler Hawkins.

Hawkins is an undrafted free agent rookie who intercepted a pass in preseason. He might have potential.

11. OL Keaton Sutherland.

Sutherland is the only center on the practice squad, but he struggled during the preseason, so if the 49ers need a center during the regular season, Sutherland probably won't be the answer.

12. DL Akeem Spence.

Spence is 30 and appears to be approaching the end of his career.

13. OL Alfredo Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is in the NFL's International Pathway Program, meaning technically he doesn't take up a spot on the practice squad -- he's extra. And he probably won't ever make the 53-man roster, but he has improved dramatically since last season, and he's not going anywhere any time soon.